Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Inox Green hits 5% upper circuit on inking 182 MW O&M agreement

Inox Green hits 5% upper circuit on inking 182 MW O&M agreement

Inox Green Energy shares surges after company signs long-term O&M agreement for 182 MW of wind projects with a top Indian conglomerate's renewable arm

market, stock trading, trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Inox Green Energy Services shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at ₹163.4 per share on BSE. 
 
At 11:39 AM, Inox Green Energy Services' share price was trading 2.15 per cent higher at ₹159 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.11 per cent lower at 80,518.03.
 
Why were Inox Green Energy Services shares buzzing in trade?
The buying interest on the counter came after the company entered into an agreement for operations and maintenance (O&M) of 182 MW of operational wind projects. 
 
Inox Green did not mention the name of the entity but said that it has inked the agreement with a renewable energy arm of one of India’s largest conglomerates. 
 

Also Read

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Astral drops 8% after disappointing Q1 results; key highlights inside

stock market trading

Awfis Space Solutions rallies 12% on Q1 show; what's next for investors?

Ethanol

Praj Industries hits 52-week low, tanks 54% from January high; here's why

Stock market

HBL Engineering up 4% on winning ₹54-cr order from West Central Railway

Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries rallies 7% post Q1 nos; should you buy, sell or hold?

 
According to the filing, the projects are located across multiple sites in Western India, plugged into the common infrastructure owned by Inox Green. The agreement involves the conversion of limited-scope to comprehensive O&M for 82 MW of wind projects, as well as the renewal of comprehensive O&M for another 100 MW of wind projects, much ahead of its due renewal. The contract spans the entire balance life of the wind projects.  That apart, in April, the company entered into an agreement to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 675 MWp of solar projects of one of the country's leading renewable energy companies.
 
This agreement marks Inox Green's entry into solar O&M -- a sector which is poised to increase multi-fold over the next decade, providing immense growth opportunities for the company, a company statement said.
 
"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with a marquee customer. With this, Inox Green has now forayed into solar O&M which offers large-scale growth opportunities for us in one of the fastest expanding industries. 

About Inox Green Energy Services

The company is a renewable power operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider in India with more than 5 GW of renewable assets under management. The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for renewable energy projects. Part of the Inox Green Energy Services Group and a subsidiary of Inox Wind with whom it enjoys a synergistic relationship, Inox Green is India’s only listed pure-play renewable O&M services company. It has a strong and diverse portfolio base and an established track record of over a decade. The company has reliable cash flows supported by long-term O&M contracts. Its customers include some of the largest IPPs, PSUs, along with various retail customers. 
 

More From This Section

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150, Nifty below 24,600; Auto, IT rise; Realty drags; Yatra up 14%

IPO

Regaal Resources IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

market decline nse bse stock market

Overbought or oversold? 5 PSU bank stocks on technical chartspremium

Larsen & Toubro

L&T extends rally on order win from Adani Power; brokerage sees more upside

Lemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.

What are brokerages saying about this hotel stock after its Q1 results?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon