Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tilaknagar Industries rallies 7% post Q1 nos; should you buy, sell or hold?

Tilaknagar Industries rallies 7% post Q1 nos; should you buy, sell or hold?

Tilaknagar Industries share price rose on the back of strong June quarter of financial year results (Q1FY26).

Tilaknagar Industries Q3 results: PAT grows 78.3% to Rs 43.8 crore

Tilaknagar Industries, one of India’s leading alcoholic beverage companies, boasts a legacy of over 90 years.

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tilaknagar Industries share price: Tilaknagar Industries share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 8.45 per cent to an intraday high of ₹511.65 per share.
 
At 10:10 AM, Tilaknagar Industries share price was trading 6.86 per cent higher at ₹504.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 80,948.63 levels.
 

Why did Tilaknagar Industries share price rise today?

 
Tilaknagar Industries share price rose on the back of strong June quarter of financial year results (Q1FY26).
 
Tilaknagar Industries reported its highest-ever quarterly Ebitda in Q1FY26, with a strong net cash position of ₹163 crore as of June 2025. 
 
 
Its revenue rose 30.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹409.1 crore from ₹313.2 crore, supported by a 26.5 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth and market share gains across key markets. Even after adjusting for a ₹38.6 crore subsidy income, revenue growth stood at 20.5 per cent. 

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro

L&T extends rally on order win from Adani Power; brokerage sees more upside

Lemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.

What are brokerages saying about this hotel stock after its Q1 results?

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor

Yatharth hits new high, zooms 52% in 3 months; what's driving the rally?

Morgan Stanley has set up a platform with Bengaluru-based Puravankara Projects for industrial parks

Puravankara slips 5% after posting ₹68 crore Q1 loss; check details here

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon shares slip 3% as Q1 results miss estimates; should you sell?

 
At the operating level, Ebitda surged 88 per cent to ₹94.5 crore from ₹50.2 crore; excluding subsidy income, it came in at ₹55.8 crore, marking a 25 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Ebitda margin improved 55 basis points (bps) to 15.1 per cent, compared with 14.5 per cent last year. 
 
The company’s profit after tax (excluding exceptional items) soared 120.8 per cent to ₹88.5 crore from ₹40.1 crore; excluding subsidy, PAT rose 44.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Reported diluted EPS stood at ₹4.54 per share.
 
The Board also approved investment of ₹59 crore, including the licence fees and interest payments of around ₹34 crore for expansion at Prag Distillery, increasing the capacity from 6 lakh to 36 lakh cases p.a.”
 
Amit Dahanukar, chairman and managing director, said, “Q1FY26 marked our strong and consistent industry beating growth. We have delivered a Y-o-Y growth of 26.5 per cent in volumes and 30.6 per cent in net revenue. Adjusted for subsidy income of ₹38.6 crore, the net revenue growth was still robust at 20.5 per cent. The Southern region has seen strong growth momentum in Q1 with market share improvement in each of the key markets. Our Ebitda (excluding subsidy income) has grown by 25.0 per cent.”
 
Dahanukar added, “Our acquisition of the Imperial Blue business division from Pernod Ricard India is subject to CCI approval, which we expect to receive by end of calendar year 2025. The acquisition is being made on a slump sale basis, for a lump sum consideration basis enterprise value of ~Euro 413 million. This includes a normalised working capital of ~Euro 70 mn and a deferred consideration of Euro 28 million, payable at the end of 4 years, i.e. in FY30. The consideration would be subject to certain closing adjustments. Additionally, during the quarter, the Hon’ble Bombay High Court has upheld TI’s ownership of Mansion House and Savoy Club trademarks ensuring continued, uninterrupted and exclusive sale under these brands.”
 

What analysts’ suggest?

 
According to Ravi Singh, SVP of retail research at Religare Broking, Tilaknagar Industries has been trading in an uptrend since April. Recently, the stock gave a breakout above its all-time high of ₹460. On the daily charts, it is showing strong upside momentum, supported by a notable volume spike, and remains positive toward the ₹600 level if it sustains above the ₹515–₹520 zone. With the RSI at 67, continued trading at higher levels with strong volumes could unlock further upside potential. 
 
“Accordingly, investors and traders are advised to buy above ₹515 for a target of ₹600-₹620, with a strict stop loss placed below ₹465,” Singh suggested.
 
“Tilaknagar Industries has rallied 50 per cent in the past month, rising from its July 11 low of ₹337,” said Sudeep Shah, vice president of technical research at SBI Securities. “The stock took support from its 20-DEMA in the ₹460-465 zone and opened with a sharp gap-up today. On July 29, it hit a high of ₹524, with RSI peaking at 89 before cooling to 60. After minor profit booking, it attempted to retest the ₹524 level but faced resistance at ₹520, triggering another round of selling. At that point, the ADX peaked at 70.75, indicating an overbought zone.”
 
Shah added, “The ₹520-525 range remains a key resistance. A decisive close above this could extend the rally toward ₹555-560. However, if the stock falls below ₹490, it may fill the gap to ₹476 and even slide to ₹460, where the next support lies. Traders should exercise caution before taking fresh long positions at current levels.”
 

About Tilaknagar Industries

 
Tilaknagar Industries, one of India’s leading alcoholic beverage companies, boasts a legacy of over 90 years. Established in 1933 by Mahadev L Dahanukar as Maharashtra Sugar Mills, the company has evolved into a key player in the India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) segment, with 21 manufacturing units across 12 states. 
 
Its portfolio spans multiple categories, led by two ‘Millionaire’ brandy labels – Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon – alongside popular offerings in whisky, rum, and gin such as Mansion House Whisky, Madiraa Rum, and Blue Lagoon Gin. 
 
The company has also entered the premium space with Monarch Legacy Edition brandy and holds strategic stakes in Spaceman Spirits Lab (Samsara Gin, Sitara Rum, Amara Vodka) and Round The Cocktails (Bartisans cocktail mixers). In FY25, Tilaknagar Industries recorded sales volumes of 11.91 million cases.
 

More From This Section

novelis

Hindalco slips 2% after arm Novelis reports Q1 results; read analysis here

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty above 24,600; Auto, media rally; Yatra surges 14%

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

Why did Titagarh Rail Systems shares rise 5% despite posting weak Q1 nos?

stock market trading

Man Industries shares plunge 10% as revenue drops; check Q1 breakdown here

share market stock market trading

Bumper debut! Highway Infra lists at 67% premium, hits upper circuit

Topics : Share Market Today The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Tilaknagar Industries BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Share price Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon