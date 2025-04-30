Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Inox Green to handle operations, maintenance for 675 MWp solar projects

Inox Green to handle operations, maintenance for 675 MWp solar projects

This agreement marks Inox Green's entry into solar O&M -- a sector which is poised to increase multi-fold over the next decade, providing immense growth opportunities for the company, the company said

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is one of the major renewable power operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers in India | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Inox Green on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 675 MWp of solar projects of one of the country's leading renewable energy companies.

This agreement marks Inox Green's entry into solar O&M -- a sector which is poised to increase multi-fold over the next decade, providing immense growth opportunities for the company, a company statement said.

"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with a marquee customer. With this, Inox Green has now forayed into solar O&M which offers large-scale growth opportunities for us in one of the fastest expanding industries.

 

"We believe that with our expertise, credentials and relationships across customers in India, we will be able to rapidly grow our portfolio of assets under management," S K Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green, said.

The projects are located at sites owned by the said company across multiple states, Inox Green said, without disclosing the name of the company it has bagged the project from.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is one of the major renewable power operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers in India with over 4 GW of renewable assets under management.

The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for renewable energy projects.

Part of the INOXGFL Group, and a subsidiary of Inox Wind, with whom it enjoys a synergistic relationship, Inox Green is India's only listed pure-play renewable O&M services company.

Its customers include some of the largest Independent power producers (IPPs), Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) along with various retail customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

