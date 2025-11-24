Monday, November 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Institutional shareholder dissent seen declining in H1FY26: Study

Among Nifty 50 companies, resolutions opposed by over 20 per cent of institutional shareholders decreased to 9 per cent, down from 11 per cent in the corresponding period last year

markets, Sensex, nifty

Meanwhile, resolutions that were completely voted down decreased to 63 (0.38 per cent) from 87 (0.60 per cent) in the prior year. | File Image

Corporate resolutions facing 20 per cent or more ‘against’ votes from institutional shareholders fell to 13 per cent (1,545 out of 12,134 resolutions) in the first half of 2025-26, according to an analysis by Prime Database Group. This marks a decline from 16 per cent during the same period last year.
 
Among Nifty 50 companies, resolutions opposed by over 20 per cent of institutional shareholders decreased to 9 per cent, down from 11 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
 
Meanwhile, resolutions that were completely voted down decreased to 63 (0.38 per cent) from 87 (0.60 per cent) in the prior year.
 
 
During the first half of 2025-26, a total of 16,693 resolutions were proposed across 2,124 NSE-listed companies, a 15 per cent increase from 14,500 resolutions by 1,996 companies in the same period of the previous year.
 
“This is an encouraging trend, indicating that companies are increasingly acknowledging minority shareholders’ interests and actively engaging with shareholders and proxy advisory firms to address their concerns before proposing resolutions,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.
 
Most resolutions attracting institutional investor dissent were related to board changes and remuneration. Of the 1,545 resolutions opposed by more than 20 per cent of institutional shareholders, a substantial 1,509 (98 per cent) were still passed. High promoter shareholding continues to ensure that nearly all ordinary and special resolutions are approved despite opposition, said Haldea.
 

Topics : Institutional investors Shareholders Nifty

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

