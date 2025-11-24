Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mobavenue AI Tech hits 5% upper circuit after board nods raising ₹100 crore

The stock was in demand after the company's board approved raising ₹100 crore through a preferential issue of 9,19,117 equity shares

Mobavenue AI Tech shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE, at ₹1,094.8 per share. The stock was in demand after the company’s board approved raising ₹100 crore through a preferential issue of 9,19,117 equity shares.
 
At 12:10 PM, Mobavenue AI Tech’s share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹1,094.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 85,262.75.
 
The company will use the funds to support strategic acquisitions, technology enhancement, and market expansion. The capital infusion equips the company to accelerate innovation and scale with greater agility. The funds will enable Mobavenue to deepen its artificial intelligence (AI) and data intelligence capabilities, enhance its product and platform portfolio, and strengthen operational readiness for expansion across both domestic and international markets.
 
 
In addition, the company will evaluate selective, value-enhancing acquisitions that complement its vision of building a holistic, future-ready digital marketing and media technology ecosystem. Together, these investments are designed to reinforce Mobavenue’s competitive edge and propel its transformation into a global leader in AI-powered advertising, media, and consumer growth solutions.  ALSO READ | RDB Infra slips 3% after ED summons MD & CFO under money-laundering case 
“This capital raise represents an important milestone for us and a strong endorsement of our vision. The ₹100 crore infusion will empower us to accelerate our technology roadmap, strengthen our AI-led product ecosystem, and expand our presence across key global markets. We also intend to explore selective, strategic acquisitions that enhance our capabilities and align with our long-term mission. As we continue to strengthen our AI-powered tech platforms that drive digital growth for businesses, Mobavenue remains committed to reshaping how businesses engage with consumers worldwide,” said  Ishank Joshi, managing director & CEO of Mobavenue AI Tech.
 
Mobavenue AI Tech is a digital-first technology group shaping the future of digital advertising and marketing through AI-powered platforms and consumer media solutions. Designed to drive measurable and scalable growth, Mobavenue brings together advertising, marketing technology, data intelligence, and online strategy into a unified, outcome-focused ecosystem.
  At the core of its innovation is the proprietary A3 framework—Awareness, Acquisition, Activation— built to accelerate brand performance, enhance customer engagement, and unlock long-term, sustainable growth. With a strong focus on product innovation, deep data-driven insights, and execution excellence, Mobavenue empowers enterprises to grow digitally and achieve measurable performance. 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

