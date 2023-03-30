International MF schemes get extra time to declare net asset values: Sebi

From July 1, international funds will have the flexibility to declare the NAV the next day (before 10 am) rather than the present practice of declaring the NAV in the evening of the same day (before 11 pm). This means that the NAV at the end of today's trade can be declared tomorrow by 10 am.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has provided extra time to international mutual fund schemes to disclose their net asset values (NAV) due to complexities "arising out of differences in time zones".