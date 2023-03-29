close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi paves way for Rs 33,000-crore 'backstop' for debt mutual funds

Sebi told reporters that chosen debt MFs will contribute 2 basis points of their assets under management towards the fund

Abhishek Kumar Business Standard Mumbai
Mutual fund

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved a Rs 33,000-crore backstop emergency fund for debt mutual funds (MFs) to help instil confidence in investors in the corporate bond market and also enhance secondary market liquidity.
Termed the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF), the initiative is designed to help MFs tide over instances of liquidity crisis in the debt market in case of a major credit event/market dislocation.

The initial corpus of Rs 3,000 crore will be contributed by asset management companies (AMCs); the rest may be borrowed from the market as and when required.
“It’s a positive move. In case of a credit event, the fund will provide liquidity to MFs to meet redemption pressure,” said D P Singh, deputy managing director, SBI MF.

The fund will be set up in the form of an alternative investment fund (AIF) and will enjoy a guarantee from the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company. SBI MF — the country’s largest asset manager — will be the main stakeholder for the proposed AIF.
AMCs’ contribution to the corpus will be proportional to their total debt assets. The bigger the size of debt schemes, the higher will be the contribution of that AMC.

Also Read

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

Will the primary market revival suck out secondary market liquidity?

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

Banks can boost liquidity by drawing down on CRR: RBI governor Das

Life insurers may gain from debt MFs being taxed at marginal rate

DBS Bank India offers Morningstar-curated investments on risk preference

MFs open international funds for investments ahead of new tax rules

AMC stocks find support from analysts despite tax blow to debt MFs

A tenth of MF folios yet to comply with nomination rules ahead of March 31

HNIs & family offices may turn to AIFs after tax blow to debt MFs


Sebi told reporters that chosen debt MFs will contribute 2 basis points of their assets under management towards the fund.
“Our model has been built and approved by the government. This model, along with deliberations by the board, will be the basis of triggering the fund,” said Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

The fund was first envisaged in the Union Budget.
The regulator will decide if the credit situation merits intervention by the fund. Once the fund is pressed into action, MFs can sell debt papers to CDMDF to tackle redemption pressure from unitholders.

The amount an AMC can avail of from this facility will be proportional to its contribution. For instance, an AMC that has contributed Rs 1,000 crore can sell papers valued up to Rs 11,000 crore
“Liquidity is still a challenge for the debt market. We have seen multiple events in the past few years — from Covid-19 to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation and the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services crises — when liquidity had dried up. In such scenarios, MF schemes are forced to sell good papers at distressed prices to pay unitholders wanting to redeem them. This initiative will solve that problem to a great extent,” said Alok Saigal, president and head, Nuvama Private.

In April 2020, Franklin Templeton India MF stopped redemptions from six debt funds, citing a lack of liquidity due to the pandemic.
The fund will “act as a backstop facility for the purchase of investment-grade corporate debt securities during the times of stress to instil confidence in the participants in the corporate bond market and to generally enhance secondary market liquidity. CDMDF, based on a guarantee to be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company, may raise funds, for the purchase of corporate debt securities during market dislocation,” Sebi said in a media release.
FOR A RAINY DAY
  • Rs 33,000 crore Size of the fund
  • Rs 3,000 crore Contribution by asset management companies (AMCs); rest to come through credit
  • Sebi holds the power to press the fund into action
  • AMCs can sell debt papers to the fund in proportion to their contribution
Topics : SEBI | Debt MFs | AMC | Liquidity

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi paves way for Rs 33,000-crore 'backstop' for debt mutual funds

Mutual fund
3 min read
Premium

Gold spot of bother: Little sparkle for financiers despite tailwinds

gold, gold prices
4 min read

The next day: Adani Group stocks rise after group denies news reports

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

View of SIP registrations anything but rose-tinted; closures rise in FY23

mutual funds, MFs
3 min read

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Web Exclusive

Adani Transmission, Adani Ports exposed to contagion risks: Fitch Ratings

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Market valuations are attractive; buy selectively for long term: Analysts

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Group, Vedanta, NHPC, PNB Housing, RHI Magnesita

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Manappuram, MGL: Select small-cap stocks are poised for bigger upside

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon