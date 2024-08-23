IPO calendar next week: 6 new issues, 8 listings to ignite primary markets

IPO Calendar next week: The Indian primary markets have remained active this month, with several initial public offerings (IPOs) keeping investors engaged. Among the recent listings, Saraswati Saree Depot made a notable debut on the bourses, opening at a 25 per cent premium on the BSE. The company’s stock further surged, hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit on the same day as its listing.

This week has also seen strong investor participation in the public offerings of Interarch Building Products, and Orient Technologies . Interarch Building Products was oversubscribed by an impressive 93.79 times by the close of its subscription period on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The basis of allotment for this IPO was finalised yesterday, August 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, Orient Technologies, whose subscription period ends today, has garnered significant interest, with the issue being oversubscribed 16.95 times by the end of the second day of bidding. The public issue ends for subscription today.

Looking ahead, the upcoming week, which marks the final week of the month, presents further opportunities for investors, starting with the initial public offering of Premier Energies.

Here is the list of IPOs to ignite primary markets next week:

IPO Listing Next Week

Interarch Building Products IPO listing: Shares of Interarch Building Products are scheduled to make their debut on the bourses - BSE and NSE - on Monday, August 26, 2024. Ahead of its listing, the shares of Interarch Building Products were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 355, which translates to approximately 40 per cent over the upper band of the IPO price. If the GMP trend holds, the shares of Interarch Building Products are expected to list at approximately Rs 1,255 (IPO GMP + Upper band of the issue price) on the exchanges, yielding a return of Rs 355 or 40 per cent per share to the investors.

Orient Technologies IPO listing: The subscription window to bid for the Orient Technologies IPO ends today. Subsequently, the allotment of the company’s shares will take place on Monday, August 26, 2024. Orient Technologies shares are likely to list on the bourses - BSE and NSE - on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Ahead of its listing, the shares of Orient Technologies were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 70 or 34 per cent on Friday, indicating solid listing gains for investors.

Mainboard IPOs Next Week:

Premier Energies IPO: The initial public offering of The initial public offering of Premier Energies opens on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, and will close on Thursday, August 29, 2024. The public issue will be available at a price band of Rs 427-450 per share, with a lot size of 33 shares.

Premier Energies IPO comprises a fresh issue of 28,697,777 shares worth nearly Rs 1,291.40 crore and an offer for sale of 34,200,000 shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece, aggregating up to Rs 1,539 crore. Investors can bid for a minimum of 33 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum amount required by retail investors of Rs 14,850.



The basis of allotment of Premier Energies shares is scheduled for Friday, August 30, 2024, while the company's shares will likely list on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality IPO: The three-day subscription window for the ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality IPO opens for public subscription on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, and closes on Friday, August 30, 2024. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the company seeks to raise Rs 601.20 crore from the public issue.

The ECOS (India) Mobility IPO is an entirely offer for sale of 18,000,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 apiece, which will be available at a price band of Rs 318-334 and a lot size of 44 shares. The company's shares are likely to be allotted on Monday, September 2, 2024, while they will reflect in the demat account on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

SME IPOs Next Week:

Meanwhile, the SME platforms will witness the listing of IPO shares of Ideal Technoplast Industries, QVC Exports, Forcas Studio, Brace Port Logistic, Rapid Multimodal Logistics, and Resourceful Automobile next week.

The initial public offerings of Aeron Composite, Paramatrix Technologies, Jay Bee Laminations, and Indian Phosphate will open for subscription next week.