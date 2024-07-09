Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investors shift to Singapore Exchange after RBI's curbs on rupee futures

The Reserve Bank of India has been seeking to increase the volume of rupee derivatives traded in the local market relative to offshore, which helps them have more control over the currency

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

However, in January, the central bank issued revised rules requiring underlying foreign exchange exposure for transacting in exchange-traded rupee derivatives. (Photo: X@ANI)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The jump in open interest on rupee/dollar currency futures on the Singapore Exchange indicates that investors are shifting their arbitrage and hedging activity to the city-state after the Indian central bank imposed restrictions on local currency futures, traders said.
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Reserve Bank of India has been seeking to increase the volume of rupee derivatives traded in the local market relative to offshore, which helps them have more control over the currency.
However, in January, the central bank issued revised rules requiring underlying foreign exchange exposure for transacting in exchange-traded rupee derivatives.
While it did not specify a reason, central bank officials said the regulations of Foreign Exchange Management Act state that exchange traded currency derivatives are only for hedging.
This has had the unintended impact of pushing hedging activity to the Singapore Exchange, going against the RBI's broader objective.
BY THE NUMBERS
The open interest in rupee/dollar futures on the Singapore Exchange has risen 400% from the start of this year to 268,000 contracts, equivalent to a notional value of nearly $6.5 billion, based on a 7-day average. The average open interest in 2023 was 92,000 contracts.
 
In contrast, open interest on National Stock Exchange of India currency futures has more than halved in the same period to 2.7 million contracts, representing a $2.7 billion notional value.

More From This Section

stock markets, Nifty50

Stock Market Highlights, July 9: Sensex rises 391 pts, Nifty holds 24,400; Maruti leaps 6%, ITC 2%

ITC limited

ITC stock extends rally into 5th day, hits 5-month high; up 7% in 1 week

IT services, IT firms

TCS Q1 Preview: Margin pressure to weigh; net profit may rise 6-9%

Construction

RPP Infra Projects zooms 12% on bagging new orders worth Rs 310 cr

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Keystone Realtors surges 6% on steady pre-sales growth in Q1; details here

GRAPHIC
KEY QUOTES
"It's logical. If you impose conditions on trading in onshore, volumes will move to offshore markets," Sajal Gupta, executive director and head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Institutional, said.
Foreign portfolio investors, particularly the small-ticket sized ones, will seek alternatives for hedging their currency risk in India while proprietary traders have been completely shut out from the local market, he said.
The RBI's hedging rule has helped volumes, a Singapore-based hedge fund analyst said, while pointing out that the margin requirements related to an FX over-the-counter platform were responsible for the increased activity from hedge funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Protect market gains, book your profit: Top personal finance stories

artificial intelligence machine learning

Investors pour $27.1 billion into AI startups, defying a downturn

stock market, BSE

Macroeconomic data, global trends to drive markets this week: Analysts

India's inclusion in JP Morgan's emerging market bond index, starting this week, is expected to bring capital into the country. Funds worth over $200 billion in assets track the index and are expected to result in over $20 billion flows into the coun

G-sec yields settle flat as foreign inflows underwhelmed investors

mutual fund equity market

Play it safe: Match your horizon with gilt fund's average maturity

Topics : Investors Futures & Options

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon