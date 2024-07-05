Business Standard
Protect market gains, book your profit: Top personal finance stories

Also this week, we write about why Indians love Frontier food

With the Sensex closing above 80,000, investors, especially those who entered the market after the pandemic-induced fall, are in a tizzy. (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

With the Sensex closing above 80,000, investors, especially those who entered the market after the pandemic-induced fall, are in a tizzy. Have valuations risen too high? Is a market correction imminent? Is it time to book profits and exit? In this week’s lead story, Sanjay Kumar Singh  offers answers to some of these questions.

The second article, by Namrata Kohli, explores the rich culinary heritage of the North West Frontier, known for its unique cooking techniques, which emphasise minimal marination, slow-cooking methods, and the preservation of natural flavours. Read it to gain insights into the cuisine’s cultural and historical context and to discover where you can experience these dishes.
If you are going to retire within 10 years, buy a deferred annuity plan. If you have retired already, consider purchasing an immediate annuity plan. These are instruments that can replace the monthly income that stops after retirement. Look up Policybazaar.com’s table to compare the returns from various guaranteed pension providers.

Investors with high risk appetites prefer to invest in focused funds, which take concentrated bets on a limited number of stocks. If you were looking for one such fund, consult Morningstar.com’s review of SBI Focused Equity Fund.

Rs 87,400 crore equity sale by promoters in first half of 2024

According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, promoters from 37 of the top 500 companies have sold cumulative stakes worth Rs 87,400 crore in the first six months of 2024. This is only slightly lower than the Rs 99,600 crore raised during 2023.

Notable exits by promoters included Rs 15,300 crore share sale in Indus Tower by Vodafone Plc, a Rs 10,200 crore share sale by the promoters of InterGlobe, and Rs 9,300 crore sale by the Tata group in Tata Consultancy Services.

Experts are attributing these sales to business expansion, compliance with minimum public shareholding norms, debt reduction, promoter family holding adjustments, personal considerations, and strategic realignment of interests.

The Nifty 50 rose 10.6 per cent during the first half of 2024, the steepest in three years.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

