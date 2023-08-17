IRFC slumps 6% as govt eyes 11% stake sale via OFS, stock up 49% in 2023

Shares of state run financier Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) retreated 5.7 per cent in Thursday's trade, a day after scaling an all-time high of Rs 52.7, on reports that the government is looking to partially sell its stake in the firm via on offer for sale (OFS).

The stock touched an intra-day low of Rs 48.29 on the BSE, eroding an 8 per cent gain from the record high level of Wednesday. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 49 per cent (against today's low). In comparison, the BSE Sensex has gained 8 per cent during this period.

News agency Reuters reported the government will aim to sell up to 11 per cent stake in IRFC in multiple tranches, but it is yet to decide the exact quantum of sale.

"We are assessing investor appetite before deciding on the quantum of dilution," an official was quoted by PTI in a separate report.

The government owns 86.36 per cent of the Indian Railways' funding arm. The stake sale is being planned to help the government meet its divestment targets for the year, Reuters report said.

The sale would also allow the government to adher to SEBI-mandated minimum public shareholding norms, which require that public companies maintain at least 25 per cent public shareholding.

Also Read Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads ITC hits 2-month low; stock down 12 per cent from record high FMCGs extend fall on RBI's warning of higher inflation; more pain on cards? GE T&D extends rally on strong order wins in Q1; soars 42% so far in August Paytm, Zomato: Analysts cautious on new-age stocks on expensive valuations HBL Power hits new high on healthy outlook; zooms 155% in three months

To make the central public sector enterprise compliant with this norm, the government has to dilute 11.36 per cent stake in IRFC.

The government had listed IRFC in January 2021. The share sale consisted of fresh issue of shares by the company and an additional 4.55 per cent stake dilution by the government.

IRFC reported a 6 per cent year-on-year fall in its net profit to Rs 1,557 crore in the quarter ended June. The total revenue from operations rose 18.7 per cent on-year to Rs 6,679.2 crore during the quarter.