Jaiprakash Power Ventures hits 5% upper circuit in weak market; here's why

Jaiprakash Power shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Thursday, at ₹18.96 per share on BSE; check reason here

Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Thursday, at ₹18.96 per share on BSE. At 11:48 AM, Jaiprakash Power Ventures’ share price was trading 4.98 per cent higher at ₹18.96 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 80,538.09. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,994.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹27.62 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹12.35.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares rising in a weak market?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company’s board considered a proposal to explore options for building a 50 MW solar power plant. This plant would be located at the company's existing 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant (JBTTP) site in Bina, Madhya Pradesh. 
 
 
“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. August 27, 2025, has considered the proposal to explore the options for setting up of Solar PV Power Plant of approx. 50 MW capacity at the company's existing Thermal Power Project site situated at Bina, Madhya Pradesh i.e. 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant (JBTTP),” the filing read.
 
The estimated investment for this project is approximately ₹300 crore, and it is subject to necessary approvals, including those from lenders.  ALSO READ | Avanti, Apex Frozen & other shrimp stocks fall up to 12% on tariff woes 
In Q1FY26, Jaiprakash Power reported a net profit of ₹278.14 crore, as compared to ₹348.58 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,583.16 crore, as against ₹1,754.7 crore a year ago. 
 
Jaiprakash Power Ventures is engaged in the business of thermal and hydro power generation, coal mining and cement grinding. It is a part of Jaypee Group. Jaypee Group is a diversified infrastructure conglomerate in India with interests in civil engineering and construction, cement, power, real estate and expressways, hospitality,fertilizer, health care, sports and education (not-for-profit). As a Group, it manages multiple aspects of power projects, from front-end engineering design to completion, operation, and maintenance. 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

