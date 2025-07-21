Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Brigade Hotel IPO opens on July 24; check price band, lot size, key dates

Brigade Hotel IPO opens on July 24; check price band, lot size, key dates

Bridage Hotel IPO: The unlisted shares of Brigade Hotel were trading flat at ₹90 on Monday, which is the upper price band

ipo market listing share market

Brigade Hotel Ventures is the owner and developer of hotels in key cities in India

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Brigade Hotel Ventures, owner and developer of hotels, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹759.6 crore through a fresh issue of 84.4 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
The company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers, not more than 10 per cent for retail investors, and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.  

Brigade Hotel IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Brigade Hotel were trading flat at ₹90 on Monday, which is the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 

Brigade Hotel IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Monday, July 28, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date, i.e. Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
 
The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and  BSE, tentatively on Thursday, July 31, 2025. 

Brigade Hotel IPO price band, lot size

Brigade Hotel has set its IPO price band at ₹85–₹90 per share, with a lot size of 166 shares. At the upper price band of ₹90, a retail investor can apply for a minimum of one lot at ₹14,940, and in multiples thereof.

Brigade Hotel IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers.

Brigade Hotel IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹468.1 crore from the net issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of debt availed by itself and its subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures. In addition, ₹107.5 crore will be used for the payment of consideration for purchasing the undivided share of land from promoter BEL. The remaining funds will be used for pursuing inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes. 

About Brigade Hotel Ventures

Brigade Hotel Ventures is the owner and developer of hotels in key cities in India, primarily across South India. It is the largest owner of chain-affiliated hotel rooms in South India among major private hotel asset owners as of March 31, 2025. Its promoter, Brigade Enterprises, entered into the hospitality business in 2004 with the development of the first hotel Grand Mercure Bangalore, which commenced operations in 2009.  The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka) and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys. Its hotels are operated by global marquee hospitality companies such as Marriott, Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group and are in the upper upscale, upscale, upper-midscale, and midscale segments.

Topics : IPOs IPO market IPO activity Markets Brigade group Hotel sector

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

