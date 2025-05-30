Friday, May 30, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
June F&O series: Analyst suggests Bull Spread for Bandhan Bank stock

June F&O series: Analyst suggests Bull Spread for Bandhan Bank stock

F&O stocks: Bandhan Bank share price has been forming bullish 'higher top-higher bottom' formation on the daily chart

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank shares: Momentum indicator suggests strength in the current uptrend

Nandish Shah Mumbai
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANDHAN BANK

Buy BANDHAN BANK (26-June Expiry) 175 CALL at ₹5.35 & simultaneously sell 180 CALL at ₹3.45
  Lot Size: 2,800 
Cost of strategy: ₹1.9 (₹5,320 per strategy)
  Maximum profit: ₹8,680 if Bandhan Bank closes at or above ₹180 on 26 June expiry.
  Breakeven Point: ₹176.9 

Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 1.63 
  Approx margin required: ₹25,000 
 
Rationale:
 
>> Long build up is seen in Bandhan Bank Futures, where we have seen 17 per cent rise in open interest with Bandhan Bank share price rising 1 per cent on Thursday, May 29.
 
 
>> Bandhan Bank stock price has been forming bullish 'higher top-higher bottom' formation on the daily chart. 
>> RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend. 
 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.    =================  Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

