Nifty outlook, May 28: How to trade NSE benchmark today? Check strategy

Nifty view
After high intraday volatility, the Nifty ended the session with a fall of 175 points or 0.70 per cent on Tuesday, to close at 24,826. Nifty share price has been finding it difficult to cross the 25,116-resistance and continues to remain choppy. On the downside, 24,700 and 24,462 could offer support to the Nifty. A decisive level above 25,116 would bring back the bullish momentum in the Nifty. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Stocks to Buy Today, May 28:
Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals stock (CMP: ₹356.85) | Share price target: ₹380, ₹391 | Stop-loss: ₹333
On week ended May 16, 2025, Crompton Greaves Consumer share price brokeout from a downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. The rise in Crompton Greaves Consumer's share price rise accompanied by a jump in volumes. Further, the stock price has been sustaining above 50-DEMA resistance. Weekly RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is now placed above signal line.
Buy MOIL stock (CMP: ₹376) | Share price target: ₹412 | Stop-loss: ₹352
MOIL stock price has broken out from a multi-week consolidation pattern with higher volumes. The stock is placed above all key moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. The weekly RSI is placed above 50, indicating sustainable up trend. Further, the weekly MACD is also placed above signal and equilibrium line.
===================
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is CMT, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.