Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Marksans Pharma share price increased over 2% in trade on May 15

Here's why Marksans Pharma share price increased over 2% in trade on May 15

At 11:20 PM, Marksans Pharma shares pared gains and were trading merely 0.08 per cent higher at Rs 238 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.10 per cent lower at 81,247.08 level.

drugs, pharma sector

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marksans Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Marksans Pharma shares rose up to 2.18 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹243.40 per share on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
 
However, at 11:20 PM, Marksans Pharma shares pared gains and were trading merely 0.08 per cent higher at ₹238 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.10 per cent lower at 81,247.08 level.
 
Why led to the up move in Marksans Pharma share price?
 
The northward move in Marksans Pharma came after the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received marketing authorisation for the product Gabapentin 50 mg/ml oral solution from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA). 
 
 
In an exchange filing, Marksans Pharma said, “Marksans Pharma hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem Limited has received marketing authorisation for the product Gabapentin 50 mg/ml oral solution from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.” 

Also Read

Rocket

Private defence company stock soars 12% today; zooms 76% from March low

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

This diesel engine maker's shares advanced 10% on posting Q4 results

trading, markets

Tilaknagar Industries shares soar 14% as Q4 profit more than doubles

ixigo

ixigo share price jumps 8% on posting strong Q4FY25 results; Check details

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank slides 3% on reports of fresh accounting irregularity probe

 
Gabapentin is commonly used to treat epilepsy and nerve pain. In epilepsy, it’s believed to work by calming abnormal electrical activity in the brain that leads to seizures. It’s also effective for managing nerve pain, which may result from conditions such as diabetes, shingles, or physical injuries.
 
Marksans Pharma results
 
Marksans Pharma will release its March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results on May 19. The board will also consider recommending a dividend on the equity shares for FY25.
 
In Q3FY25, Marksans Pharma’s operating revenue stood at ₹681.8 crore, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven growth across key markets, led by US region 
 
The gross profit stood at ₹383.5 crore, up 22.4 per cent Y-o-Y, with a gross margin expansion of 279 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 56.2 per cent. The growth was attributed to softening of raw material prices and a better product mix, the company said in a statement. 
 
About Marksans Pharma 
 
Marksans Pharma, based in Mumbai, specialises in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in global markets. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK, all of which are approved by regulatory agencies, including the USFDA, UKMHRA, and Australian TGA.
 
Marksans Pharma offers a diverse product portfolio across key therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular (CVS), central nervous system (CNS), anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterology, and anti-allergies. These products are marketed worldwide.
 
The market capitalisation of Marksans Pharma is ₹10,785.30 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

More From This Section

IPO

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP at 12%

cryptocurrencie

Crypto markets rangebound as Bitcoin retreats below $104k; US PPI data eyed

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty drag amid volatility; small, midcaps gain; IT, bank decline

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Coforge, Vesuvius stocks to turn ex-split in June; how to trade? Read here

IPO

Integrity Infra IPO last day: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Share price share market Marksans Pharma Indian equities Pharma stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon