Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP at 12%

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP at 12%

The unlisted shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹113, commanding a GMP of ₹12 or 11.88 per cent against the issue price

IPO

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO will close for subscription on May 16

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 2 update: The initial public offering (IPO) of Accretion Pharmaceuticals, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, has received a muted response from investors so far. The issue was subscribed only 1.46 times, as of 11:04 AM on Thursday, day 2 of the offering, according to data from the NSE SME platform.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹113, commanding a GMP of ₹12 or 11.88 per cent against the issue price, on Thursday, in the grey market.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹29.75 crore through a fresh issue of 2.94 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Friday, May 16, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on or before Monday, May 19, 2025. Shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. 
 
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹95 to ₹101 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,200 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,15,200. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,42,400 for two lots of 2,400 equity shares.  ALSO READ | Integrity Infra IPO last day: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date 
KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹2.69 crore to purchase new equipment and machinery, ₹4.65 crore for the upgradation of the existing manufacturing facility. It will use ₹99.17 lakhs for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and ₹14.68 crore for funding working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Accretion Pharmaceuticals

Incorporated in 2012, Accretion Pharmaceuticals manufactures and markets tablets, capsules, and other healthcare products. Along with manufacturing for direct selling, the company also manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on a loan license or contract manufacturing basis. Its business is mainly carried out on a principal-to-principal basis with different marketers. Accretion Pharmaceuticals caters to multiple corporate clients on a loan licence and contract manufacturing basis. 
 

More From This Section

cryptocurrencie

Crypto markets rangebound as Bitcoin retreats below $104k; US PPI data eyed

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty drag amid volatility; small, midcaps gain; IT, bank decline

ixigo

ixigo share price jumps 8% on posting strong Q4FY25 results; Check details

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Coforge, Vesuvius stocks to turn ex-split in June; how to trade? Read here

trading, markets

Tilaknagar Industries shares soar 14% as Q4 profit more than doubles

Topics : SME IPOs IPOs NSE Emerge NSE SME platform Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon