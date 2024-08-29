Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / KEC International stock price jumps 7% on Rs 1,171-crore order win; details

KEC International stock price jumps 7% on Rs 1,171-crore order win; details

The surge in KEC International stock price came after the company announced that it has secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) orders worth Rs 1,171 crore in the Middle East.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

KEC International stock in focus: Construction engineering company KEC International share price surged as much as 7.22 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 930 per share on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The surge in KEC International stock price came after the company announced that it has secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) orders worth Rs 1,171 crore in the Middle East.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company has bagged a 400 kV transmission line order in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The second order is for a 380 kV Transmission line in Saudi Arabia, KEC International said in a statement.

“We are delighted with the ongoing success in our T&D business, highlighted by a series of significant order wins. The sustained inflow of orders in the Middle East has substantially expanded our International T&D order book. These orders, coupled with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

Including the latest deal win, KEC International year-to-date (YTD) order intake stands at approximately Rs 10,000 crore, a growth of 80 per cent compared to last year, KEC International said.

More From This Section

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty green, but muted; KEC Int'l up 6%, P&G Hygiene down

market decline nse bse stock market

F&O Insights: Aug expiry, RIL AGM to guide Nifty; India Cements exit today

sensex nifty stock market share market

Share Market Today: Reliance 2024 AGM eyed; Asia dips after Nvidia results

stock market trading

Borosil Renewables, Laxmi Organics among top picks by Anand Rathi for today


Financial performance

KEC International’s June quarter (Q1FY25) profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 88 crore, as against Rs 42 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its topline or revenue jumped to Rs 4,512 crore, as opposed to Rs 4,244 crore. 

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged to Rs 294 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 244 crore in the June quarter of FY24. Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 6.5 per cent in Q1FY25, from 5.8 per cent in Q1FY24. 

Net debt including Acceptances stood at Rs 5,596 crore as on June 30, 2024, a reduction of more than Rs 100 Cr visà-vis June 30, 2023, despite a revenue growth of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, i.e., 11 per cent in trailing 12 months, KEC International said in a statement.

KEC International is a global player in infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC). The company operates across various sectors including Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil Engineering, Urban Infrastructure, Solar Energy, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. As a flagship entity of the RPG Group, KEC International maintains a robust global presence.

The company is actively engaged in executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has established its footprint in more than 110 countries.

Its operations span across EPC services, supply of towers, and cables, reflecting its diversified capabilities and expansive reach in the global infrastructure landscape.

Tha market capitalisation of KEC International is Rs 23,909.22 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

At 9:54 AM, KEC International shares were trading 7.15 per cent higher at Rs 929.30 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 81,952.26 levels.

Also Read

Image via Shutterstock

KEC International share price zooms 9% on new order wins; check details

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

KEC International wins transmission, distribution orders worth Rs 1,079 cr

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

KEC International stock price surges sharply on Rs 1,422 crore-order win

infra construction

KEC International stock price rallies 6% on Rs 1,100 crore-order win

Premiumstocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

KEC, RBL Bank, Redington: 5 smallcap stocks with warning signs on charts

Topics : KEC International Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges stock market trading Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Indian equity markets BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon