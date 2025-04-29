Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kenrik Industries IPO opens today; check lot size, GMP, key dates, more

Shares of Kenrik Industries are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, May 09, 2025, according to the RHP

Kenrick Industries IPO a fresh issue of 3.49 million equity shares

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian traditional jewellery maker Kenrik Industries opens for subscription today, April 29, 2025. The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹8.75 crore through a fresh issue of 3.49 million equity shares. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for retail investors and the remaining 50 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).
 
Kenrik Industries IPO price band, lot size
The company has fixed the price at ₹25 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 6,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,50,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,00,000 for two lots.  
 
 
Kenrik Industries IPO key dates
The five-day subscription window for Kenrik Industries IPO will tentatively close on May 6, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Shares of Kenrik Industries are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, May 09, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). 

Kenrik Industries IPO subscription update
As of 11:10 AM on Day 1, the public issue of Kenrik Industries was subscribed 0.09 times, according to data available on the BSE SME platform.
 
Kenrik Industries IPO GMP
On the first day of subscription, the unlisted shares of Kenrik Industries were trading flat at ₹25, the issue price, according to the sources tracking unofficial market activities. 
 
Kenrik Industries IPO registrar, lead manager
Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Turnaround Corporate Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
Kenrik Industries IPO objective
From the net issue proceeds, the company plans to utilise ₹6.56 crore to meet working capital requirements and ₹1.8 crore for general corporate purposes. 
 
About Kenrik Industries 
Incorporated in February 2017, Kenrik Industries is engaged in the manufacturing, wholesaling and supplying of plain and studded gold jewellery and ornaments. The company is mainly focused on traditional Indian jewellery. Its products include handmade gold jewellery studded with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamond, ruby, cubic zirconia etc. Its product portfolio includes rings, earrings, armlets, pendants, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles, watches, luxury items and other wedding jewellery. The company has a manufacturing unit situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 
 
Kenrik Industries financial overview
As of October 31, 2024, Kenrik Industries' revenue from operations stood at ₹42.18 crore and profit after tax came in at ₹78.19 lakh, according to the RHP. In the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), the company's revenue from operations grew 36.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹70.77 crore from ₹51.88 crore in FY24. It reported a PAT of ₹1.08 crore crore in FY25, up 128 per cent from ₹47.44 lakh in the previous fiscal.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

