Kotak AMC AUM tops ₹6 trillion; Gaudium IVF IPO booked 7x on last day

Gaudium IVF IPO booked 7x on last day of bidding Clean Max’s ₹3,100 cr IPO booked 45% on Day 2 The initial public offering (IPO) of fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health received 7.27 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday. The company's ₹165-crore IPO got bids for 10,63,50,489 shares against 1,46,20,340 shares on offer, according to the NSE data. Non-institutional investors’ quota fetched 14.05 times subscription, while retail individual investors' portion was subscribed 7.60 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers received 1.62 times subscription. With this, Gaudium IVF becomes the first company in the fertility care sector to tap the public markets. The company fixed the price band at ₹75-79 per share, valuing the company at ₹575 crore. Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Com-pany's (AMC) assets under management (AUM) has crossed 6 trillion, just over a year after it surpassed 25 trillion in December 2024. Equity assets account for around 63 per cent of total Assets Under Management AUM. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) remain a key growth driver, with the AMC's monthly SIP book exceeding 1,500 crore as of January 2026, and total SIP AUM reach-ing 1.1 trillion. Kotak Mahindra AMC cur-rently manages over 14.7 million folios and services more than 7.4 million unique inves-tors across India.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, a commercial and industrial renewable energy provider, received 45 per cent subscription on the second day of share sale on Tuesday. The company’s IPO got bids for more than 9.7 million shares against over 21.8 million shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

The qualified institutional buyers’ category was subscribed 1.21 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors was booked 41 per cent.