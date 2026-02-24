Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kotak AMC AUM tops ₹6 trillion; Gaudium IVF IPO booked 7x on last day

Kotak AMC AUM tops ₹6 trillion; Gaudium IVF IPO booked 7x on last day

The initial public offering (IPO) of fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health received 7.27 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Com-pany's (AMC) assets under management (AUM) has crossed 6 trillion, just over a year after it surpassed 25 trillion in December 2024. Equity assets account for around 63 per cent of total Assets Under Management AUM. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) remain a key growth driver, with the AMC's monthly SIP book exceeding 1,500 crore as of January 2026, and total SIP AUM reach-ing 1.1 trillion. Kotak Mahindra AMC cur-rently manages over 14.7 million folios and services more than 7.4 million unique inves-tors across India. 
Gaudium IVF IPO booked 7x on last day of bidding 
The initial public offering (IPO) of fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health received 7.27 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday. The company's ₹165-crore IPO got bids for 10,63,50,489 shares against 1,46,20,340 shares on offer, according to the NSE data. Non-institutional investors’ quota fetched 14.05 times subscription, while retail individual investors' portion was subscribed 7.60 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers received 1.62 times subscription. With this, Gaudium IVF becomes the first company in the fertility care sector to tap the public markets. The company fixed the price band at ₹75-79 per share, valuing the company at ₹575 crore. 
Clean Max’s ₹3,100 cr IPO booked 45% on Day 2 
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, a commercial and industrial renewable energy provider, received 45 per cent subscription on the second day of share sale on Tuesday. The company’s IPO got bids for more than 9.7 million shares against over 21.8 million shares on offer, according to the NSE data.  
The qualified institutional buyers’ category was subscribed 1.21 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors was booked 41 per cent. 
   

More From This Section

stock market, market

Nifty IT headed for worst monthly fall in 23 years on AI-led disruptionpremium

ABB India

ABB India's gains hinge on maintaining order inflow and marginspremium

bond markets, bonds, bond market

At least 13 municipal bond issues in pipeline; two ₹1,000 cr plans aheadpremium

stock market, BSE

Sensex, Nifty slide over 1% on AI-led disruption and tariff worries

Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mutual Fund (left), and Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy, Jefferies, at the Business Standard Manthan summit in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

US markets may start to question RoI from AI; India story still unfolding

Topics : Stock Market Market news IPOs Kotak Mahindra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEngland vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance