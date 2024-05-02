Kotak Mahindra Bank shares hit 52-week low after Joint MD resigns

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped as much as 4.38 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,552.55 apiece, on Thursday.

The drop came after joint managing director (Joint MD) KVS Manian stepped down from his role at the bank and its board after 29 years of service. Manian, however, was recently promoted to the role of Joint MD.

“Losing a long standing KMP is a negative amid many KMP exits in the last one year and on the back of RBI’s recent ban on Kotak,” said Nuvama Institutional Equities in a note.

Analysts said, amid the recent appointment of new CEO, there has been a notable surge in senior departures within a condensed six-month timeframe, coupled with an attrition rate surpassing industry standards. Moreover, the RBI's imposition of a digital ban has underscored deficiencies in the digital capabilities that the bank previously touted as a core competency.

Considering these factors, analysts at Nuvama have downgraded the stock to ‘Reduce,’ with a target price of Rs 1,530. “We believe the recent changes shall hurt growth and profit at least for 12–18 months,” they said.

Meanwhile, those at Jefferies said to watch out for more exits as these exits may lead to extension of RBI’s restrictions on issuing fresh credit cards and onboarding new customers online.

While maintaining ‘Hold’ for a target price of Rs 1,970, analysts suggest, senior level exits can affect growth and valuations of the bank.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank is over Rs 3.10 lakh crore, according to BSE.

At 10:29 AM, shares of the bank were trading 3.81 per cent lower at Rs 1,561.95 per share. By comparison, Sensex was up 0.30 per cent at 74,708.79 levels.