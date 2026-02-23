Monday, February 23, 2026 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / KPIT Tech falls 4% to over 2-yr low; analyst suggests 'sell on rise'

KPIT Tech falls 4% to over 2-yr low; analyst suggests 'sell on rise'

KPIT Technologies shares today fell for the fifth straight session. An analyst has said that KPIT remains a 'sell on rise' candidate

KPIT Technologies share price today, February 23, 2026

KPIT Technologies share price fell on Monday.

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KPIT Technologies share price today

KPIT Technologies shares extended their losing streak to the fifth straight session today and also hit a two-year low in intraday trade. The counter declined 4.1 per cent to make an intraday low of ₹801.40 per share, the lowest level since April 11, 2023 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
KPTI Technologies share price settled 2.92 per cent lower at ₹811 even as the frontline Nifty 50 gained over half a per cent. More than 2 million equities of the IT company changed hands. 
 
The counter has underperformed that markets as it has dropped 9 per cent in the five sessions versus a gain of nearly 0.45 per cent in Nifty index. In the last 12 months, KPIT Technologies shares have corrected 38 per cent versus nearly 13 per cent return generated by the Nifty 50 index.
 

Q3 results

 
KPIT Technologies' net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26) declined by 28.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹133.4 crore from ₹187 crore in the same period a year ago. 
 
The revenue grew 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,617.4 crore in the quarter, compared to ₹1,477.9 crore.  

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 23, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 480 points; Nifty tops 25,700; PSU bank, healthcare stocks shine

UPL share price

UPL restructuring: Analysts decode impact on valuations, Advanta IPO

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Adani Ports gain 3% on major MoU with NMDC, Brazil's Vale for iron ore

BLS International share price today, February 23, 2026

BLS International share price zooms 11% on heavy volumes; should you buy?

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

TD Power Systems zooms 49% in 1 month, stock hits all-time high

 

Brokerage view

 
KPIT Technologies missed Axis Securities’ revenue, profit, and Ebitda estimates for the third quarter (Q3FY26). Following this, the brokerage lowered the revenue estimates by 0.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively, for the financial years 2026 and 2027. 
 
Axis Securities also cut the earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) forecast by 0.8 per cent 3 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) estimates by 0.2 per cent and 5.9 per cent for the financial years 2026 and 2027, respectively.  The brokerage has assigned ‘Hold’ rating on the stock, and reduced the target price to ₹1,130 per share from ₹1,350. 
  

Technical view: Sell on rise

 
Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital, said that the Indian IT sector has been facing significant headwinds, including fears of AI disruption, H1B visa concerns, and a dearth of large deal wins. KPIT Technologies is mirroring this sectoral weakness.
 
"The stock confirmed a breakdown from a Symmetrical Triangle formation on January 21, 2026. Going forward, we expect KPIT Technologies to remain in a negative bias," the analyst said, adding that will remain a 'sell on rise' candidate as long as it trades below the ₹900 mark on a closing basis, with a projected near-term target of ₹750.
 
============== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 

More From This Section

Yatra Online share price

Stock under ₹200: Yatra Online gets 'Buy' call for more than 50% upside

PhonePe IPO, Paytm share price

Paytm vs PhonePe: Bernstein compares scale, monetisation, profitability

ipo market listing share market

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO: Brokerages split on prospects; should you apply?

ITC Hotels share price today

ITC Hotels share price up 5% on heavy volumes; buy, sell or hold?

auto stocks

Autos on firm footing for long-term upcycle; Axis Sec reveals top 5 picks

Topics : KPIT Technologies Buzzing stocks buzzing stock Markets stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndia-France Tax TreatyGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledPNGS Reva IPOITC Hotel Share PricePersonal Finance