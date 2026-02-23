Adani Ports gain 3% on major MoU with NMDC, Brazil's Vale for iron ore

Adani Ports share price today: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose around 3.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,564.5 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company, through its subsidiary, inked a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NMDC and Brazil’s Vale SA on Iron Ore on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

On Monday, the stock was among the top gainers from the NSE Nifty50 constitunts. Around 02:30 PM, the Adani Ports share price was trading 2.2 per cent higher at ₹1,544.9 compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,511.5. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.45 per cent at 25,686 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3.55 trillion. The stock has surged around 50 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹1,036.5 touched on March 4, 2025.

Here's why Adani Ports shares are rising today

Adani Ports' subsidiary Adani Gangavaram Port (AGPL) has signed a strategic pact with NMDC, a Government of India enterprise, and Vale SA at the India–Brazil Business Forum Summit held in New Delhi, it informed in an exchange filing.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the official visit of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of the Federative Republic of Brazil, to India, and Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industry of India, “underscoring the deepening India–Brazil strategic partnership.”

According to the company, the agreement established a strategic framework for the development of an iron ore blending facility and a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port.

Under this agreement, the parties will jointly develop, operationalise, and manage an integrated SEZ based ecosystem for the blending, value addition, and commercialisation of iron ore.

"With this development, the capacity of Gangavaram Port will increase up to 75 MMT, and it will become a hub for iron ore exports for India and the region," the company said in a statement.

Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer at APSEZ, said this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building resilient, future-ready infrastructure that strengthens India’s position in global supply chains.

"By integrating high-quality mineral logistics with advanced port capabilities, we are supporting industry requirements while contributing to the country’s broader economic growth," he added.

The collaboration will involve development of an integrated iron ore blending and value-addition ecosystem within a dedicated SEZ at Gangavaram Port, along with establishment of fully mechanised berthing and cargo-handling facilities capable of accommodating Valemax vessels with a carrying capacity of up to 400,000 MMT.

Additionally, it will help in developing an end-to-end yard management, blending operations, and vessel discharge and loading to enhance supply chain efficiency.

On Monday, February 23, the company announced that it has successfully raised ₹1,000 crore through the successful allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

According to an exchange filing, APSEZ allotted 1,00,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable NCDs, each with a face value of ₹1,00,000, aggregating to ₹1,000 crore.