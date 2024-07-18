Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lauras Labs, Strides Pharma: Top picks by Vinay Rajani to buy on July 18

Lauras Labs price has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Price rise was accompanied by healthy volumes

share market

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty ended at a fresh closing high for a third day in a row on July 16. Nifty slowly and gradually continuing its upward rally. Previous resistance of 24,461 is expected to interchange its role as a support going forward.

In this bullish trend, rather than anticipating top, traders should continue to ride the ongoing rally with the trailing stoploss. Next Target for Nifty is seen at 25,395, which happens to be 261.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the entire fall seen from 23,338(Top of 3 rd June 2024) to 21281(Bottom of 4 th June 2024).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Buy Strides Pharma(CMP: 942): | Targets Rs 1045,1090 | Stop-loss Rs 870
Stock price has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the monthly chart. Price rise was accompanied by healthy volumes. Stock price has been trading above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on weekly and monthly charts.

Stock price has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly and monthly charts.

Buy Lauras Labs(CMP: 464.5): | Targets Rs 495,529.5 | Stop-loss Rs 430

More From This Section

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Higher discretionary sales, store growth key for gains in Avenue Supermarts

Volume outperformance, steady results factored into Bajaj Auto's valuations

Supermart major Vishal Mega Mart makes confidential filing for $1bn-IPO

New asset class to foster innovation, raise competition, say experts

Stock price has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Price rise was accompanied by healthy volumes.

Stock price has been trading above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on weekly and monthly charts. Stock price has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly and monthly charts.

=====================

(Vinay Rajani, CMT, is a senior technical & derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own)

Also Read

Nifty Bank, Fin Svcs eye breakout: Should you wait or buy near support?

Jatin Gedia of Sharekhan recommends buying these two stocks today

MRPL, Hikal among top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for July 15

Sell Nifty Metal on the rise, support at 9,500; more details here

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Topics : Stock Call Stocks to buy Stocks in focus Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon