Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MRPL, Hikal among top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for July 15

Between March 2023 and June 2024, Hikal has been consolidating within the approximate range of Rs 260-320

share market stock market trading

Jigar S Patel Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

MRPL

In recent weeks, MRPL has been consolidating within a price range of Rs 210-230. However, the stock has recently exhibited a decisive breakout, accompanied by substantial trading volume, indicating a potentially attractive buying opportunity at this juncture. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

From a technical analysis perspective, the Daily MACD has formed a bullish crossover just above the zero line, further signalling a positive outlook for the stock. 

Based on these indicators, it is advisable to consider adding long positions within the Rs 235-245 range, targeting an upside potential of Rs 270. To manage risk, a stop-loss should be set at Rs 225 on a daily closing basis.

Hikal

Between March 2023 and June 2024, Hikal has been consolidating within the approximate range of Rs 260-320. Recently, the stock broke out of this range with significant trading volume, making it an attractive buy opportunity. 

Despite a rally of nearly 40 points post-breakout, it is recommended to purchase on any dips. From a technical standpoint, the Daily MACD has formed a bullish crossover just above the zero line, indicating a positive trend. 

Therefore, it is advisable to buy within the Rs 335-350 range, aiming for an upside target of Rs 425. To mitigate risk, a stop-loss should be set at Rs 315 on a daily closing basis.

More From This Section

PremiumDalal Street, BSE

Budget & Markets: Stocks deliver positive returns 1-month after, shows data

PremiumMutual Fund investors, FPI, foreign portfolio investors, MF equity

Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund: Bonding returns and safety

Premiumbse sensex nifty stock market

Street Signs: Bulls in charge but 24,200 holds key, Santar GMP at 40%

PremiumDixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies' flight against valuation gravity: Can it defy the pull?

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs invest Rs 15,352 cr in Indian equities during first two weeks of July


Birlasoft 

Recently, Bsoft has successfully surpassed its critical resistance level of Rs 720 and is now holding steady around the Rs 730 mark. 

This breakout, characterised by substantial trading volume, is a promising indicator of the stock's potential upward movement. From a technical analysis standpoint, the Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded from the 50 level, suggesting renewed strength and making the current price levels especially appealing for investors. 

Based on these factors, it is advisable to consider purchasing shares within the Rs 720-735 range, targeting an upside potential of Rs 780. To manage risk prudently, a stop-loss should be implemented near the Rs 699 level on a daily closing basis.

(Jigar S Patel is a senior manager of equity research at Anand Rathi. Views expressed are his own.)

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

Silver trading strategy today: Metal may test Rs 98,000 on MCX. Check here

Silver trading strategy today: Metal may test Rs 98,000 on MCX. Check here

gold

Gold price outlook, July 12: MCX Gold may hit Rs 74,400, say experts. Check why

market stocks us market share market bullish

Bull spread on Bank Nifty, recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to buy and sell on July 11: India Cements, GMDC, Marico

Topics : Stock calls Stock Call BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges MRPL Hikal Budget and Markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon