Loan growth, margins seen improving for banks in Q3 as credit costs ease

Overall, there could be 5 per cent year-on-year growth in net interest income, with 9 per cent year-on-year growth in pre-provision operating profit and net profit growth of 4 per cent year-on-year in Q3FY26. Within this, there will be divergent net interest margin trajectories, and quarter-on-quarter credit growth will range from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, with modest treasury gains. System loan growth may be over 11 per cent year-on-year, but lower deposit growth is a key monitorable. Tight credit-deposit ratios would be a major variable going into Q4.

Why may PSU banks outperform private banks in Q3?

Public sector banks may do better than private banks. They have been aggressive in micro, small and medium enterprises, gaining share due to Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises-backed structures and repo-linked pricing, which narrows the rate advantage of private banks. However, deposit trends may be weaker across the board. Credit-deposit ratios are tight and operating expenses may rise due to changes in labour laws.

What is weighing on funding costs and yields?

Funding costs may come under pressure with soft current account and savings account flows, stickier bulk deposit rates, and rate hikes visible in certain retail deposit buckets. Higher competitive intensity from aggressive public sector banks will mean limited room on yields.

A gap between the repo rate and government security yields could imply higher reinvestment risks. Banks must also be braced for more rate cuts and transition related to liquidity coverage ratio changes in FY27, with an associated impact on expected credit loss.

How is asset quality shaping up in Q3?

In terms of asset quality, Q3 was better, except for a seasonal rise in agricultural slippages. Trends should improve in personal loans and microfinance institutions.

Overall, public sector banks are likely to show steadier trends, while private bank trends may be more mixed. In the private bank segment, large banks with reasonable valuations may outperform, while valuations of mid-tier private banks appear elevated.

What are the trends in unsecured retail and MSME lending?

Unsecured retail loans and credit cards are showing early signs of stabilisation, with lower delinquencies. Lenders are enforcing tighter credit filters. In housing, momentum remains intact, with public sector banks gaining share. Lower rates are supporting growth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets despite weak affordable housing demand. Meanwhile, private banks have shifted towards calibrated micro, small and medium enterprise growth, limiting unsecured exposure and improving asset quality.

Public sector banks have gained micro, small and medium enterprise market share over the past six to nine months due to faster turnaround times of two to four days, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises-backed lending, and repo-linked pricing, narrowing the cost gap compared to private banks. Public sector lenders such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Bank of India are employing Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises-backed structures, where loans up to Rs 50 crore can be sanctioned without collateral.

Unsecured business lending is witnessing growth moderating to 10–20 per cent in FY26 from 30–40 per cent in prior years. Despite sharp corrections in rates to a range of 12–12.5 per cent, demand has not revived significantly. Collection intensity has increased in unsecured micro, small and medium enterprises, with higher recovery costs.

What is driving housing, personal loans and credit card trends?

Housing and real estate momentum remains intact, led by a pickup in disbursements and strong activity among large developers. Stress among small developers is visible but appears contained. Public sector banks have normalised commissions of 0.8–1.2 per cent in housing, aiding traction in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, while private banks continue to dominate high-credit-score and premium borrower segments.

Personal loan rates have moderated from the mid-teens to the low-teens, while affordability has improved. However, lenders are not chasing volumes aggressively. Credit card growth is subdued and selective, with careful scrutiny of new issuances. Stress indicators are stabilising, though delinquency levels remain elevated. Large private banks dominate, focusing on spend quality and pre-approved or secured card offerings.

Most private banks and non-banking financial companies now prefer hybrid micro, small and medium enterprise structures, combining partial Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises cover with collateral, limiting unsecured exposure. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank remain the most competitive private banks, with low funding costs and stronger underwriting depth. Agriculture-linked businesses have been under stress for the past four to six months, with about 80 per cent of stress due to overleveraging.