Lower credit costs may drive more gains for SBI Cards and Payment Services

Data from the credit card market indicates an uptick through August-October, 2025 over the year-ago period. In October, spends improved by 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but fell month-on-month (M-o-M) by 1.1 per cent after a surge in post-GST-cut spending in September.

The average spend per card in October was at ₹18,841, down 2 per cent M-o-M and 1 per cent Y-o-Y. Credit limit between ₹25,000 and ₹2 Lakh constitutes over 50 per cent of the market, holding the highest share of credit limits and outstanding balances.

The rise in credit card spending through this period may be attributed to