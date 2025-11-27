Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Lower credit costs may drive more gains for SBI Cards and Payment Services

Lower credit costs may drive more gains for SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Cards is expected to benefit from easing credit costs and improving asset quality, with rising spends and better portfolio performance likely to support stronger growth ahead

stock markets, trading
premium

The average spend per card in October ’25 was at Rs 18,841, down 2 per cent M-o-M and down 1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Data from the credit card market indicates an uptick through August-October, 2025 over the year-ago period. In October, spends improved by 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but fell month-on-month (M-o-M) by 1.1 per cent after a surge in post-GST-cut spending in September.
 
The average spend per card in October was at ₹18,841, down 2 per cent M-o-M and 1 per cent Y-o-Y. Credit limit between ₹25,000 and ₹2 Lakh constitutes over 50 per cent of the market, holding the highest share of credit limits and outstanding balances.
 
The rise in credit card spending through this period may be attributed to
Topics : Credit Card sbi Compass Market news
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon