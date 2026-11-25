Currently, gold has plummeted over 30 per cent from its January peak and silver is down more than 60 per cent from its all-time high during the same month.

Predicting where gold or silver prices will be in the future is not easy. Analysts are cautious. Since the US-Iran war began in February, gold has fallen as energy cost inflation led to interest rate tightening. A strengthening US dollar is also not positive for Indian gold buyers. Historical data shows gold has seen about five corrections of 13-26 per cent since 2015.

The latest decline of around 35 per cent played out in late January 2026 when the yellow metal touched a lifetime high of $5,595 per ounce. It was trading around $3,526 an ounce on Wednesday. Meanwhile, silver also experienced significant volatility, now down 65 per cent from its all-time high of $121.7 a troy ounce to $40.3 on Wednesday evening. The latest decline of around 35 per cent played out in late January 2026 when the yellow metal touched a lifetime high of $5,595 per ounce. It was trading around $3,526 an ounce on Wednesday. Meanwhile, silver also experienced significant volatility, now down 65 per cent from its all-time high of $121.7 a troy ounce to $40.3 on Wednesday evening.

“Historically, gold has experienced prolonged periods of underperformance, sometimes lasting years or even decades. However, since 2015-16, it remained in bull territory, and any corrections would see recovery largely by the end of the year,” said Sanjiv Arole, senior bullion analyst. “The current phase is unusual. While geopolitical uncertainty typically drives safe-haven demand for gold, rising oil prices fuel inflation. These have kept interest rates elevated and strengthened the dollar. Higher yields and a stronger dollar put pressure on gold, outweighing its safe-haven appeal,” Arole added.

A sustained recovery would depend on inflation cooling and the US Federal Reserve moving towards a pause in rate hikes or cuts, he said. Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said resilient central bank demand, signs of weakness in US markets and shifting liquidity were positives for precious metals.

“Every precious metals correction comes with its own set of challenges. This time, the big talking points are elevated interest rates, mounting US debt, the US-Iran conflict, tariff uncertainty and political turmoil,” he added. He believes gold could regain bullish momentum once it moves above $3,800-4,000.