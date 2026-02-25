Lupin gains 2%, hits 52-week high; why pharma stock in focus?

Lupin share price today

Share price of Lupin hit a 52-week high of ₹2,299.70, gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company was quoting at its highest level since January 2025. It had hit a record high of ₹2,403.45 touched on January 2, 2025.

At 01:57 PM; Lupin was quoting 1.8 per cent higher at ₹2,289.50, as compared to 0.08 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Meanwhile, in the past one month, Lupin has outperformed the market by surging 7 per cent, as against 2.5 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. Further, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock has rallied 9 per cent, as compared to 3.4 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Lupin announces launch of Brivaracetam Oral Solution in US

Lupin has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Brivaracetam Oral Solution. The medication is generic equivalent to the Briviact of UCB and is indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 1 month of age and older. The medication had an estimated annual sale of $135 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT December 2025.

On Monday, February 23, Lupin announced that it secured approval from the European Commission for its biosimilar ranibizumab, Ranluspec, following a positive opinion from the committee. The drug is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration. The biosimilar will be marketed across the European Union (excluding Germany) by Sandoz, while in France it will be commercialized by Sandoz and Biogaran.

Brokerages view on Lupin

The approval from the European Commission for its biosimilar ranibizumab, Ranluspec, is in line with the company’s guidance shared during its year-end presentation and further strengthens Lupin’s biosimilar portfolio, marking an important regulatory milestone in Europe. The partnership with Sandoz is expected to support faster market penetration and improve revenue visibility across key EU markets, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, Lupin entered into a strategic partnership with Gan & Lee of China for Bofanglutide, a novel fortnightly GLP-1 agonist, further strengthening the company’s Diabetes and Obesity portfolio in India. The management remains confident that the company’s India formulations business will continue to outperform IPM by 1.2 - 1.3 times, supported by strong sales force of over 11,000 people and pipeline of more than 80 new product launches over the coming years, including innovative in-house and in-license products.

Lupin posted its highest-ever quarterly US sales in December 2025 quarter (Q3). Consequently, the management has again raised its full-year EBITDA margin guidance to 27-28 per cent (vs 25-26 per cent earlier; likely to be closer to the upper end of the range).

While the stock price has not reacted to the successive earnings beats owing to concerns around the sustainability of earnings currently driven by high-value opportunities, the FY26 US base—over which the street is building-in a decline next year—itself needs a reset following the sharp Q3 outperformance, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said.

Given the recent settlement for Mirabegron and long-held view that gJynarque will remain a meaningful contributor well into FY27, the brokerage firm concur with the company’s assessment that US revenue is likely to remain above USD 1 billion over FY27-28.

Domestic growth is likely to start mirroring the double-digit growth in the prescription business FY27 onward, with the impact of a high base in the tender business now largely behind and growth in the company’s strong diabetes franchise likely to offset any incremental volatility in the ex-Rx businesses, analysts said. The brokerage firm retained ‘Buy’ rating on Lupin with a target price of ₹2,500 per share. ========================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.