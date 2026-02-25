Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SAIL hits 20-mth high, gains 4%; Emkay Global lifts TP, expects 21% upside

SAIL hits 20-mth high, gains 4%; Emkay Global lifts TP, expects 21% upside

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) jumped 3.9 per cent to ₹167.20, the highest level since June 3, 2024, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

SAIL share price today, February 25, 2026

SAIL share price rose to multi-year high on WednesdayImage: X@SAILBSL2

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) share price today

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) share price rose 4 per cent to an over one-year high on Wednesday. The scrip jumped 3.9 per cent to ₹167.20 (a 20-month high), the highest level since June 3, 2024, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As of 2:44 PM, SAIL share price was quoting at ₹164.15, up 2.48 per cent, as compared to 0.17 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The counter saw trades of around 57.2 million shares on the NSE so far. 
 
In the last 12 months, the SAIL share price rose 56.4 per cent, as against a 13 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. 
 
 

Why did Steel Authority of India (SAIL) share price rise today?

 
Domestic brokerage firm Emkay Global Research hiked the target price for SAIL to ₹200 from ₹175 per share. The current target price implies an upside potential of 20.8 per cent from the current level. Emkay Global Research has a ‘Buy’ rating on SAIL stock. 
 
The brokerage hiked the target price as they expect a sharp recovery in earnings in the short-term, supported by pricing tailwinds, inventory unwind, and improved realisations. Emkay Global Research estimated that the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per ton may improve to ₹7,000–₹7,500 in the next two quarters compared to ₹4,500 in the December quarter (Q3FY26). 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 25, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty tests 25,450; IT, auto shares rise; Waaree Energies down 11%

Crude oil price prediction

Will Brent crude oil price stay above $70 in 2026? Analyst shares outlook

Lupin

Lupin gains 2%, hits 52-week high; why pharma stock in focus?

Datamatics Global Services share price

Datamatics Global Services slides 5% after liquidation of Netherlands unit

Usha Martin and Jai Balaji Industries share price today

Usha Martin, Jai Balaji Industries shares jump up to 12% on heavy volumes

 

Inventory unwinding

 
Emkay Global Research expects the inventory unwinding will continue with potential of another 1.5 million tons (MT) over the coming quarters. With this, SAIL may report a volume of 5.4 MT in the March quarter (Q4FY26). This implies a 5.5 per cent Q-o-Q increase. 
 

Rebar price recovery

 
Rebar prices have recovered along with a spike in construction and infrastructure project activity. This development happened despite a spike in coking coal costs, which should support a sequential recovery in margins, the brokerage said. 
 

Deleveraging

 
Emkay Global Research expects SAIL’s cash flow generation to improve due to higher realisations and inventory unwind. The net debt of the company may reduce by 28 per cent on year to ₹20,800 crore in the current financial year. 
 
“This should keep leverage under control, ahead of the upcoming expansion capex cycle,” the brokerage said.
 

Medium term outlook

 
In the medium term, Emkay Global Research sees a set of structural catalysts may strengthen the investment case, which should help SAIL to sustainably generate ₹7,500 and ₹8,000 Ebitda per ton.
 
The company is phasing out semis structurally over the next two years, while mills totalling 1.4 MT of new downstream capacity at Durgapur are scheduled for commissioning by the financial year 2028, the brokerage said. 
 
Cocking coal consumption of SAIL may improve to 0.9 times of crude steel by the financial year 2030, on the back of improved blending and diversified sourcing expected from the financial year 2027, according to the brokerage.
 
The company’s planned 4 MT expansion at Indian Iron and Steel Company (IISCO) is expected to take the total capacity to 25.6 MT by the financial year 2030, with ₹36,000 crore of capex. This provides visibility on volume growth, while also supporting scale benefits, Emkay Global research said.  
==============
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Auto shares in demand; Hero Moto, TVS, Bajaj, Bosch surge up to 6%

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company share

Star Health stock climbs 7%; Investec bullish on structural tailwinds

Stocks to buy in March 2026

Stocks to buy in March 2026: SBI Life, Polycab among Motilal Oswal's picks

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma shares rise 4% after incorporating Engenra Biologics arm

IT stocks, tcs, hcltech, infosys

TCS, HCLTech, Infosys: IT stocks gain up to 4% in trade; Nifty IT rises 3%

Topics : SAIL Markets Buzzing stocks buzzing stock stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodayBS Manthan Day 2 LIVEDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance