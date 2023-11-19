M-cap of 7 of top 10 firms swells Rs 1.50 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms climbed Rs 1,50,679.28 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 890.05 points or 1.37 per cent.

Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their market valuation.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 62,148.99 crore to Rs 12,81,637.63 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer from the top 10 pack.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys rallied Rs 28,616.98 crore to Rs 5,96,681.75 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 28,111.41 crore to Rs 15,93,893.03 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged Rs 11,136.61 crore to reach Rs 11,42,215.81 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever soared Rs 10,032.75 crore to Rs 5,94,317.36 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 6,828.74 crore to Rs 5,32,585.63 crore.

ITC added Rs 3,803.8 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,47,808.43 crore.

However, the mcap of State Bank of India tumbled Rs 14,502.5 crore to Rs 5,02,589.52 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 11,308.97 crore to Rs 6,46,254.41 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance diminished by Rs 4,973.68 crore to Rs 4,46,169.40 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

