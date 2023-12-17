Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

M-cap of 9 of top-10 firms jumps Rs 2.26 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,658.15 points or 2.37 per cent

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 2.26 trillion last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers amid an overall bullish trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,658.15 points or 2.37 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 969.55 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75 on Friday. During the day, it surged 1,091.56 points or 1.54 per cent to 71,605.76, its all-time intra-day high level.
The combined market valuation of the nine firms, including Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank and Infosys, jumped Rs 2,26,391.77 crore, while Bharti Airtel emerged as the only laggard from the top-10 pack.
The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 85,493.74 crore to Rs 14,12,412.13 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
Infosys added Rs 36,793.61 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,55,457.54 crore.
The market valuation of State Bank of India surged Rs 30,700.67 crore to Rs 5,78,671.84 crore, and that of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 26,386.16 crore to reach Rs 16,88,173.26 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 18,493.9 crore to Rs 7,27,330.82 crore, and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed Rs 14,294.5 crore to Rs 5,03,722.82 crore.
ITC's valuation moved up by Rs 11,412.78 crore to Rs 5,71,636.39 crore, and that of HDFC Bank grew by Rs 2,428.72 crore to Rs 12,57,093.46 crore.
Hindustan Unilever Limited added Rs 387.69 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,92,801.88 crore.
However, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by Rs 3,654.15 crore to Rs 5,58,242.75 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel and LIC.

Also Read

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Spicejet's domestic market share makes consistent gains towards 2023-end

Wager on IPOs exceeds Rs 1 trn; Doms subscribed 93x, India Shelter 37x

Reserve Bank of India sets sovereign gold bond issue price at Rs 6,199/gram

Anugrah Stock & Broking case: SAT quashes Edelweiss Custodial appeal

US Federal Reserve pivot helps markets log seventh weekly advance

Topics : market cap market capitalisation Tata Consultancy Services Infosys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon