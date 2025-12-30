Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Kidney makes positive D-St debut; lists at 6% premium on bourses

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Gujarat Kidney listing, Gujarat Kidney share price: Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, a multispeciality healthcare services provider, made a positive D-Street debut on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering. The company’s shares listed at ₹120 per share on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹6 per share or 5.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹114 per share.
 
On the BSE, Gujarat Kidney shares began trading at ₹120.75 per share, a premium of ₹6.75 per share or 6 per cent over the issue price.
 
Gujarat Kidney's listing, however, came above the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of the company were exchanging hands at around ₹115.5 per share in the unofficial market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹1.5 per share, or approximately 1.32 per cent over the issue price, according to the sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 

Gujarat Kidney IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Gujarat Kidney IPO received a decent response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 5.21 times. Investors placed bids for 68.96 million equity shares against the 13.22 million shares on offer. Retail investors led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 19.04 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 5.73 times, while the retail investors portion received 1.06 times bids compared to the shares reserved.  ALSO READ | Bumper listing! Shyam Dhani IPO shares list at 90% premium on NSE SME

Gujarat Kidney IPO details

Gujarat Kidney raised ₹250.80 crore through its initial share sale which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 22 million equity shares. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹108 to ₹114 per share, with a minimum lot size of 128 shares from December 22 to December 24, 2025. 
 
MUFG Intime is the registrar of the issue. Nirbhay Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to use ₹77 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, ₹12.4 crore for part-payment of Ashwini Medical Centre, ₹10.78 crore for additional shares in subsidiary Harmony Medicare, ₹30.09 crore for a new hospital in Vadodara, ₹6.82 crore for robotics equipment at Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Hospital, and ₹1.2 crore for repayment of borrowings. The balance will be used for general corporate purposes and unidentified acquisitions.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

