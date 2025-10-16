Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals shares soar 9% on Q2 results; details

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals shares soar 9% on Q2 results; details

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals share price zoomed 8.83 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹154.55 per share on the BSE on Thursday

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals share price

 
Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Company were in demand on the bourses on Thursday, October 16, following the company’s announcement of its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26).
 
The company’s share price climbed 8.83 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹154.55 per share on the BSE on Thursday. The counter continued to trade higher. At 11:40 AM on Thursday, the company’s shares were trading at ₹145.60 per share, up 2.54 per cent over the previous close of ₹142 per share on the BSE.
 
 
During the session, a combined total of nearly 3.52 million equity shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, worth about ₹500.26 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalization stood at nearly ₹25,491.55 crore on the BSE.
 
That said, BSE data suggests that the EPS based on the previous four trailing quarters for the scrip stands at zero.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Q2FY26 results

During the quarter under review, the company reported a net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹974.66 crore against a net loss of ₹402.90 crore reported during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 23.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹26,029.19 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹21,026.06 crore reported in Q2FY25.
 
On the flip side, total expenses also increased to ₹25,054.53 crore, up 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹21,428.96 crore reported in Q2FY25.
 
On a half-year basis, the company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹46,941 crore from ₹56,075 crore reported in H1FY25. The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹367 crore, while it had recorded a net loss of ₹617 crore in the first half of the previous fiscal year.
 
Among other major highlights during the quarter, the company processed new crude oil (API = 31.00) from the Kuwait Neutral Zone for the first time in September 2025. Further, the Devangonthi terminal achieved the highest monthly dispatch of 65.40 TKL during September 2025, compared to 57.90 TKL in May 2025.
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

