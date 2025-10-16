Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Huhtamaki India zooms 15% after posting Q3 results; check details

Huhtamaki India zooms 15% after posting Q3 results; check details

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3 results. It follows the January to December financial calendar

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Huhtamaki India shares spiked 14.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹261.85per share. At 10:43 AM, Huhtamaki India share price was up 14.16 per cent on BSE at ₹260.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 83,051.58.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,969.61 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹400. per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹170.4. 

What led to a surge in Huhtamaki India shares?

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3 results. The company follows the January to December financial calendar. 
 
 
In Q3, the company's profit stood at ₹36.77 crore as compared to ₹11.7 crore a year ago, up 214 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹624.73 crore, as compared to ₹652.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
However, the company reported net sales of ₹604.9 crore, representing a 4.7 per cent decrease compared to the corresponding period of last year. The company reported Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) before exceptional items at ₹52.1 crore, which represents a substantial increase of 172.1 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.   ALSO READ | Urban Company shares fall 4% as first lock-in for anchor investors ends 

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q3 results

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

