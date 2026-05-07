Margin headwinds could negate near-term demand optimism for Hero MotoCorp
Analysts remain positive on Hero MotoCorp's demand outlook and launches, but warn that commodity inflation and price hikes could pressure margins
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
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The stock of the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp (HMCL), jumped 3.33 per cent at close on Thursday to Rs 5,341 after a robust performance in the March quarter (Q4FY26) and expectations of volume outperformance and market share gains this year. While most brokerages are positive given a slew of new launches ahead and attractive valuations, they also sound a cautious note given the impact of commodity inflation on the company and the sector. At the current price, the stock is trading at 18 times its FY27 earnings estimates, and upside for the stock would depend on a demand uptick in the rural market, the ability to maintain margins, and better execution.