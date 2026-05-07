Margin headwinds could negate near-term demand optimism for Hero MotoCorp

In the March quarter, the company saw its revenue grow 28.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), powered by volume growth of 24.2 per cent and net realisation growth of 3.7 per cent. Going ahead, the company expects the domestic two-wheeler industry to grow in high single digits in FY27, with scooters outpacing the motorcycle segment by a couple of percentage points. The management expects its sales to outperform the sector in both these segments.

Analysts led by Aniket Mhatre of Motilal Oswal Research expect HMCL to benefit from a gradual rural recovery, given the strong brand equity in the economy and executive segments. Its focus on ramping up its presence in scooters (both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle variants) and exports is likely to help drive volume growth, they add. They expect the company to deliver volume growth of 8 per cent annually over FY26–28, driven by new launches and a ramp-up in exports (up 41 per cent in FY26). It has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 6,248 per share.

Despite the volume gains, gross margins slipped 300 basis points to 31.5 per cent, and this was below estimates. While operating profit for the two-wheeler major was up 31.1 per cent Y-o-Y, margins at the operating level expanded marginally by 30 basis points to 14.5 per cent.

While HDFC Securities has a buy rating on the stock, it believes that the company faces multiple headwinds. Hitesh Thakurani and Shubhangi Kejriwal of HDFC Securities said that they remain cautious, considering the possibility of an adverse monsoon, large cumulative price hikes, and higher inflation, which could limit demand. While management stuck to its 14–16 per cent operating profit margin guidance for the medium term, it refrained from assuring even a minimum 14 per cent margin for FY27, they added.

Pressure on margins and price hikes could impact Hero MotoCorp more than other two-wheeler majors, believe some brokerages.

Nomura Research is neutral on the stock given that HMCL could be impacted more than peers if the war prolongs, as it has high exposure to price-sensitive customers in the 100cc segment. The brokerage has lowered its target multiple to 15 times its FY28 earnings from 17 times earlier to factor in the risks from the West Asia conflict and the impact on fuel prices, inflation, and commodities.