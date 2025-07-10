Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Market rally boosts stocks of loss-making companies on turnaround hopes

Market rally boosts stocks of loss-making companies on turnaround hopes

The rally comes amid a recovery phase in markets, with SMIDs climbing back toward their September 2024 highs

In NSE500 universe, 29 companies from Oil Electric to Swiggy reported losses in Q4-FY25 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

India’s stock market rally in the last few weeks lifted not just quality stocks but also those of loss-making companies that surged as much as 64 per cent. Analysts, however, remain cautious on such a spurt and suggest investors put money in stocks of companies where there is earnings visibility amid reasonable valuations.
 
In the NSE500 universe, 29 companies from Ola Electric to Swiggy reported losses for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4-FY25). However, 26 of those gave a positive return so far since April 1, while 17 counters beat the returns from the benchmark Nifty50,
