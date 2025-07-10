Market rally boosts stocks of loss-making companies on turnaround hopes

India’s stock market rally in the last few weeks lifted not just quality stocks but also those of loss-making companies that surged as much as 64 per cent. Analysts, however, remain cautious on such a spurt and suggest investors put money in stocks of companies where there is earnings visibility amid reasonable valuations.
In the NSE500 universe, 29 companies from Ola Electric to Swiggy reported losses for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4-FY25). However, 26 of those gave a positive return so far since April 1, while 17 counters beat the returns from the benchmark Nifty50,