Market rally boosts stocks of loss-making companies on turnaround hopes

India’s stock market rally in the last few weeks lifted not just quality stocks but also those of loss-making companies that surged as much as 64 per cent. Analysts, however, remain cautious on such a spurt and suggest investors put money in stocks of companies where there is earnings visibility amid reasonable valuations.

In the NSE500 universe , 29 companies from Ola Electric to Swiggy reported losses for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4-FY25). However, 26 of those gave a positive return so far since April 1, while 17 counters beat the returns from the benchmark Nifty50