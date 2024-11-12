Business Standard
Market regulator Sebi simplifies process for registration of certain FPIs

Abridged version of application form to be available in the next three months

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday announced the simplification of the registration process for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) through an abridged version of the application form, with certain fields auto-populated for several categories of FPIs.
 
The new version will be implemented after three months, following the issuance of implementation standards by the Custodians and Designated Depository Participants Standards Setting Forum (CDSSF) in consultation with Sebi.
 
The simplified form aims to ease the burden on custodians/applicants and facilitate faster processing.
 
FPIs will have the option to either choose the current process or the abridged version of the common application form (CAF). In this version, the entity applying will only need to fill the fields relevant to them.
 
 
However, this option will be available only to certain categories of FPIs, such as funds operated by investment managers already registered as FPIs, several sub-funds, other classes of shares or equivalent structures with segregated portfolios, and schemes of insurance companies where the parent is already registered as an FPI, among others.
 
The abridged form will auto-populate or disable fields exclusive to individual FPI applicants.
 
“Designated depository participants (DDPs), upon receipt of information from the applicant, shall update the details in the CAF against the application number of the applicant for future reference purposes. They shall also ensure that the CAF module hosted on the website of the depository reflects complete information (both applicant-filled and auto-populated) and facilitates seamless retrieval of the same,” said Sebi in a circular issued on Tuesday.
 

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

