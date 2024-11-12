Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals mildly higher open for India; Asia markets mixed
Stock Market Today: Even as Wall Street surges on the back of Donald Trump's victory, investors here would keep an eye on the September quarter results of companies
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 12, 2024: As foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to sell India and buy US and, to a lesser extent, Chinese stocks, following Donald Trump's victory, the performance of domestic firms during the September quarter will be at the forefront of worries for investors.
At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,241, around 20 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended Monday's choppy session on a flat note. The BSE Sensex closed at 79,496.15, up 9.83 points or 0.01 per cent from its previous close. The index traded within a range of 79,001.34 and 80,102.14 during the day.
The Nifty 50, on the other hand, settled at 24,141.30, down just 6.90 points or 0.03 per cent from its previous close. The index moved within a range of 24,004.60 and 24,336.80 on Monday.
The broader markets settled in the red, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.20 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively.
All sectoral indices also ended in the red, except for Nifty IT, Financials, and Banking (Bank Nifty, Private Bank, and PSU Bank). Among others, Nifty Healthcare, Metal, and Media indices fell over 1 per cent each.
In another news, monthly net inflows to equity mutual fund (MF) schemes soared 22 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), reaching an all-time high of Rs 41,887 crore in October, even as the stock markets faced a sharp correction. The previous record of Rs 40,608 crore was set in June this year. READ MORE
But even as many blame record foreign portfolio outflows for the market downturn, the real culprit, according to head of global markets-India for UBS, Gautam Chhaochharia, is weak earnings amid rich valuations. READ MORE
Apart from that, financial regulators the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), issued new guidelines on Monday directing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to secure government approval and concurrence from investee companies if they acquire equity stakes that exceed prescribed limits. READ MORE
Moreover, the tactical play by FIIs in favour of Chinese stocks, has seen China stay on top for two consecutive months in the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (EM IMI), after ceding the position to India in August. READ MORE
However, retail investors have become a force to reckon with in the last 10 years with their ownership of Indian equities rising 800 basis points, or 8 per cent, to 23.4 per cent during this period, suggests a recent note from Morgan Stanley. READ MORE
That apart, Wall Street kicked off a busy week on Monday by holding on to gains from the surge in stocks that followed Donald Trump's US election victory, while oil prices declined and bitcoin raced to a new record high.
Investors here will also be on the lookout for October inflation figures and industrial production data for September.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday, amid a cautious mood there.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.42 per cent lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.57 per cent while the Topix rose 0.86 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.73 per cent, while the Kosdaq Index dropped 1.41 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were down 0.49 per cent, while China's CSI300 was ahead by 0.66 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.04 per cent.
In the US equity markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, to 44,293, the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent, to 6,001 and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 19,298.
Focus will be on US consumer price inflation data on Wednesday as well as a raft of other data this week for more indications on the health of the economy and the outlook for interest rates.
The dollar traded not far from last week's four-month peak versus other major currencies, with a parade of Federal Reserve speakers also due to speak this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday.
Republicans are edging closer to sweeping both chambers of Congress, taking the Senate on election night and with Edison Research projecting them so far to have 214 of the 218 seats needed for control of the House, compared with 205 for Democrats.
Investors expect Trump's second four-year term in office will bring equities-boosting tax cuts and looser regulations.
Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, Trump supporter and top contender to be Treasury Secretary, wrote in an opinion piece on Sunday that surging markets were "signaling expectations of higher growth, lower volatility and inflation, and a revitalised economy for all Americans."
Trump's victory and the election of pro-crypto candidates to Congress have pushed bitcoin to the new all-time high above $87,000, spurred by expectations of a lighter regulatory environment.
Europe's main stock index logged its best day in six weeks on Monday as the STOXX 600 added 1.13 per cent. Defense stocks advanced on prospects of higher military spending in Europe under a Trump US presidency, with investors also awaiting key economic data this week.
US bond markets were closed on Monday for Veterans Day, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was little changed.
Hong Kong shares slipped to a three-week low, while a rally in semiconductor stocks pulled Chinese markets slightly higher.
China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.08 per cent as gains were capped by domestic firms' weak outlook forecasts.
Gold fell 2.3 per cent to $2,622 an ounce, dropping back from last month's record high of $2,790.15.
Oil prices continued to fall on the expectation that Trump's pro-drilling rhetoric will increase world supplies. US crude fell about 3 per cent, while Brent was down 2.5 per cent on the day.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Buy the dips' triggers record equity MF bets; SIP accounts topped 100 mn
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Monthly net inflows to equity mutual fund (MF) schemes soared 22 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), reaching an all-time high of Rs 41,887 crore in October, even as the stock markets faced a sharp correction. The previous record of Rs 40,608 crore was set in June this year.
Also in October, the MF industry's assets under management (AUM) climbed to a record Rs 67.3 trillion, despite equity assets experiencing notable mark-to-market losses. This new AUM peak was bolstered by all-time-high inflows totalling Rs 2.4 trillion, including Rs 1.6 trillion into debt funds and Rs 23,428 crore into passive funds. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Brent crude futures fell 14 cents to $71.69 a barrel, by 8:18 AM. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $67.90 a barrel, down 14 cents, or 0.21 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices were down a little in early trading on Tuesday, awaiting further price direction from OPEC's monthly report after China's stimulus plan and oversupply concerns took the wind out of markets in prior sessions.
Brent crude futures fell 14 cents to $71.69 a barrel, by 8:18 AM. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $67.90 a barrel, down 14 cents, or 0.21 per cent.
8:16 AM
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.32 per cent lower.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.59 per cent while the Topix rose 1 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.57 per cent, while the Kosdaq Index dropped 1.48 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.61 per cent, while China's CSI300 was ahead by 0.93 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was higher by 0.07 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday, amid a cautious mood there.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.32 per cent lower.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.59 per cent while the Topix rose 1 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.57 per cent, while the Kosdaq Index dropped 1.48 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.61 per cent, while China's CSI300 was ahead by 0.93 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was higher by 0.07 per cent.
8:08 AM
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, to 44,293, the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent, to 6,001 and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 19,298.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street kicked off a busy week on Monday by holding on to gains from the surge in stocks that followed Donald Trump's US election victory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, to 44,293, the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent, to 6,001 and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 19,298.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity stock markets Indian stock markets Indian stock market Asia Markets Chinese stock market Chinese stocks india market
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:02 AM IST