Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends deadline till Nov 26 for comments on proposed SDP recognition

Sebi extends deadline till Nov 26 for comments on proposed SDP recognition

In its consultation paper, Sebi proposed requirements for recognition as specified digital platforms whereby such platforms should proactively prevent fraud, impersonation, unauthorised claims

SEBI

Earlier, the comments from the public were sought till November 12. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline for public comments till November 26 on the proposal concerning requirements for recognition as specified digital platforms (SDPs).

Earlier, the comments from the public were sought till November 12.

"Based on the representations received by Sebi from some of the entities/organisations, it has been decided to extend the timeline to submit the public comments on the consultation paper till November 26, 2024," the regulator said in a statement.

In its consultation paper, Sebi proposed requirements for recognition as specified digital platforms whereby such platforms should proactively prevent fraud, impersonation, unauthorised claims, and unregistered entities from operating.

 

The regulator suggested that specified digital platforms use artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) tools to identify content or ads related to securities, ensuring the entity is Sebi-registered or permitted, no unauthorised advice, recommendations, or performance claims are made.

The platform should ensure that genuine investor education content is allowed and content does not redirect users to other media such as WhatsApp or Telegram for unauthorised activities, Sebi stated.

More From This Section

Equity

Equity is the most preferred asset class by HNIs and UHNIs: Report

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tanks 821pts, Nifty ends below 23,900; Auto, bank shares dip

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Key reasons why Sensex fell 1,273 pts from day's high, Nifty below 23,900

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Asian Paints down for 4th straight day; plunges 11% in 2 days on weak Q2

NTPC

NTPC Green seeks $12 bn valuation in one of biggest renewable industry IPO

Also, the platform should share data with the regulator when requested and act on its inputs. It should provide badges to Sebi-registered entities to help users identify authorised participants.

The regulator proposed that only Sebi-registered entities, permitted advertisers, or educational content providers can post securities-related content on the platform. Additionally, such platforms can remove fraudulent or non-compliant content and penalise offenders.

On October 22, Sebi provided a three-month window to entities registered with it, and their agents, to terminate their existing contracts with unregistered financial advisors.

This was part of Sebi's move to curb unauthorised financial advice and performance claims in the securities market.

The rule restrains intermediaries, their agents, or associated persons from having direct or indirect ties with any entity that provides investment advice or recommendations without being registered or permitted by Sebi or makes performance or return-related claims unless specifically authorised by the regulator to do so.

However, if these interactions occur through specified digital platforms, they will not be subject to these restrictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

market

New trading options for investors: UPI block mechanism and 3-in-1 accounts

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court dismisses 1994 Sebi appeal against Ambani's Reliance entities

sebi market

RBI, Sebi unveil rules for converting excess investment by FPIs into FDI

SEBI

Sebi orders attachment of bank accounts of Venugopal Dhoot, Electroparts

sebi market

Sebi asks qualified stock brokers to offer UPI mechanism from Feb 1

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Digital platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon