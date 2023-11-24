Sensex (-0.01%)
Market share gains, margins and store network expansion to support Titan

The company delivered a better than expected performance in Q2FY24 on the back of healthy revenue growth and expansion in operating profit margins

Image
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 8:33 AM IST
From its lows this month, the stock of India’s largest listed jewellery maker gained 10 per cent and in the process crossed the Rs 3 trillion mark. Upward revision in earnings estimates post strong September quarter (Q2FY24) performance and a robust growth outlook led to the positive sentiment for the stock. Though the stock is trading at premium valuations, brokerages remain positive given the structural growth story of the organised jewellery market and incremental gains from new businesses.

The company delivered a better than expected performance in Q2FY24 on the back of healthy revenue growth and expansion in operating profit margins. Standalone or domestic operations reported a growth of 20 per cent led by a double digit growth of buyers

Market share gains, margins and store network expansion to support Titan

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 8:28 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon