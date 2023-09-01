Markets log biggest jump in two months; Sensex ends 556 points higher

Benchmark indices logged their biggest single-day gain in over two months, buoyed by encouraging economic data. Favourable global cues following China's fresh stimulus measures to revive its economy also boosted risk appetite. The Sensex closed at 65,387, with a gain of 556 points or 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty finished at 19,435, up 181 points or 0.9 per cent—most since 30 June. Friday's gains also helped both the indices snap their five-week losing streak.

India's economy grew at the fastest pace in four quarters—at 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). India's manufacturing sector activity continued to expand in August. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 58.6 in August. August is the 26th month when the PMI rose above 50. A measure above 50 separates expansion from contraction.

Analysts said the robust momentum in domestic demand conditions continues to reflect in the GDP numbers, which have surprised on the upside for two consecutive quarters.

"We expect the resilience to be sustained, bolstered by the confluence of favourable structural and cyclical drivers. Stronger balance sheets across economic agents and the government's proactive supply-side response ushering in structural reforms are likely to provide a secure foundation to a strong multi-year growth cycle," said Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley.

Shibani Sircar Kurian, Senior EVP and Head of Equity Research at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said equity markets have been buoyant because of strong macro, robust earnings, and flows.

"India's macro fundamentals appear resilient with a steady growth profile, core inflation primarily in check, and a comfortable external sector balance," she said.

Most Asian markets closed with gains after the People's Bank of China said it would trim the amount of foreign currency deposits required to hold as reserves. The Chinese central bank's announcement comes after its authorities announced a fresh stimulus to revive its property sector and expanded tax breaks for child and parental care and education.

The Chinese authorities have avoided big bang economic reforms amid concerns about rising debt. Analysts said the move by Chinese authorities exceeded market expectations, but it needs to see how much it aids economic recovery.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 488 crore on Friday, while domestic institutions pumped in nearly Rs 2,300 crore.

The market breadth was positive, with 2,124 stocks advancing and 1,554 declining. More than four-fifths of Sensex stocks advanced. ICICI Bank, which rose 1.13 per cent, contributed the most to Sensex gains, followed by NTPC, which rose 4.8 per cent. The BSE mid and small-cap indices hit an all-time high on a closing basis. So did the BSE PSU index.

"PSU banks saw fresh buying after rating agency Fitch affirmed ratings on India’s PSU Banks. Overall, we expect the market to trade in a range with sector- and stock-specific actions as the broader market momentum remains positive," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Eight out of 10 Adani stocks ended with gains a day after they shed nearly Rs 36,000 crore in market capitalisation amid fresh allegations of stock manipulation made by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). On Friday, the group added over Rs 13,500 crore in market capitalisation.