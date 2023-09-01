Amfi sets Rs 1-crore net-worth criteria for EOPs, releases guidelines

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has set a Rs one crore net worth criteria for mutual fund (MF) distribution platforms wishing to register with the association as an 'Execution Only Platform' (EOP).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated that online platforms solely focused on the distribution of direct MF schemes must become an EOP by registering either with exchanges (EOP Category 2) or the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) as EOP Category 1.

Apart from defining the role and compliance requirements for such platforms, the regulation has opened doors for monetisation by allowing them to charge transaction fees. However, the Amfi guidelines make no mention of the maximum fee that they can charge.

The regulation, which took effect in September, mandates registration by December.

After registering with Amfi as an EOP, the platform will need to enter into an agreement with the fund houses to begin selling their direct schemes online.

In addition to the net worth criteria, the distribution platform must meet conditions set by Sebi: the entity should be a body corporate with at least two qualified and experienced managers and one compliance officer.

Through the guidelines, Amfi has established a strict code of conduct and cybersecurity frameworks for the platforms.

On Thursday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that mutual fund distribution platforms wishing to become an 'Execution Only Platform' (EOP) Category 2 can obtain registration from the stock exchange through its website.

"Existing members of the exchange, as well as body corporates desiring to be onboarded on the EOP segment of the exchange as a new member, may apply for enablement after completion of the registration process," the exchange said in a circular.