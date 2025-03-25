Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Matrimony.com zooms 12% as board fixes record date for dividend payout

Matrimony.com zooms 12% as board fixes record date for dividend payout

The record date is a specific date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive dividends

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Matrimony.com Ltd shares zoomed 12 per cent in trade on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹598.95 per share on BSE. The rally can be attributed to the company fixing the record date for its dividend payout. 
 
The record date is a specific date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive dividends.
 
However, around 11:26 AM, Matrimony.com share price pared gains and was up 1.64 per cent at ₹541.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.15 per cent at 78,102.49. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,166.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹849.8 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹482 per share.
 
 
The record date for the special dividend (interim) is set as March 28, 2025, by the company) to commemorate the company’s Silver Jubilee year.
 
"With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed “Friday”, March 28, 2025” as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders towards payment of Special dividend (Interim) to commemorate the Company’s Silver Jubilee year," the filing read.

In November 2024, Matrimony.com ventured into a new business vertical with the launch of ‘ManyJobs’, an application for job seekers across Tamil Nadu.
 
The key features of the app include a location-first job search, which enables users to find jobs in their preferred cities. It also ensures that all job listings are thoroughly verified to maintain authenticity and eliminate fraudulent or misleading job opportunities.
 
Matrimony.com Limited is an Indian consumer internet company. The company delivers matchmaking services to users in India and the Indian diaspora through websites mobile sites and mobile apps complemented by a wide on-the-ground network in India. Such services are primarily delivered online through popular domain-specific web portals like BharatMatrimony.com, and CommunityMatrimony. com, AssistedMatrimony.com, EliteMatrimony.com and Jodii.com.
 
The company has expanded into marriage services such as mandap and wedding bazaar a listing website for matrimony-related directory services including listings for wedding-related services such as wedding planners venues cards and caterers. 
 
In the past one year, Matrimony.com shares have gained 3.7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent. 

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

