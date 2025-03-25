Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PNB asks customers to update KYC by April 10 to avoid account restrictions

PNB asks customers to update KYC by April 10 to avoid account restrictions

Update can be done by visiting PNB branches, using the PNB ONE mobile app, internet banking services

Ayush Mishra
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked customers to update their KYC details by April 10, seeking to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines.
 
PNB’s advisory is meant for customers whose accounts are due for KYC (know your customer) updates by March 31. The state-owned lender said that customers must ensure their accounts remain operational by submitting updated identity proof, address proof, a recent photograph, PAN
 
Form 60, income proof, and mobile number (if not already registered). These details can be submitted at any PNB branch or through digital channels such as PNB ONE and Internet Banking Services (IBS). Customers may also send their updated KYC information via registered e-mail or post to their base branch.
 

Failure to complete the KYC update within the given timeframe may lead to restrictions on account operations, said the bank.
 
For assistance, customers can visit their nearest PNB branch or check the official website (https://www.pnbindia.in/).
 

Beware of fraudulent links

 
PNB cautioned customers against clicking on any unverified links or downloading files from unknown sources for KYC updates, emphasising the importance of verifying official communication to avoid potential fraud.
 

Steps to complete eKYC via PNB One App:

 
Download the PNB One app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
 
Log in using your credentials.
 
Navigate to the KYC update section in the app.
 
Check if your KYC update is pending.
 
If the status indicates a pending update, click on ‘update KYC.’
 
Authenticate your identity using the OTP-based Aadhaar verification process.
 
Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with Aadhaar.
 
Ensure that your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar for OTP authentication.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

