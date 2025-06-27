Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Mayasheel Ventures makes positive market debut; shares list at 23% premium

Mayasheel Ventures makes positive market debut; shares list at 23% premium

Mayasheel Ventures listing today: The company's stock listed at ₹58 on the NSE SME platform, up over 23 per cent from the issue price of ₹47 per share

Mayasheel Ventures is involved in the business of construction of roads and highways

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Mayasheel Ventures IPO listing today: Shares of roads and highways construction company Mayasheel Ventures made a robust market debut on Friday, June 27, 2025, listing at ₹58 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 23.4 per cent from its issue price of ₹47 per share. After the listing, shares of Mayasheel Ventures were trading at ₹59.5, up 2.6 per cent from the opening price.
 
Mayasheel Ventures' debut was slightly below the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Mayasheel Ventures were trading ₹60, reflecting a premium of ₹13 or 27.6 per cent against the issue price.
 

Mayasheel Ventures IPO subscription

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹44 to ₹47 with a lot size of 3,000 shares. It received bids for 89,95,62,000 shares against the 38,64,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 232.8 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data.  

Mayasheel Ventures IPO details

Mayasheel Ventures IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares to raise ₹27.28 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment status

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

 
Mayasheel Ventures IPO was available for subscription from Friday, June 20, 2025, till Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
 
Maashitla Securities was the registrar of the issue. Narnolia Financial Services was the book-running lead manager of the Mayasheel Ventures IPO. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds to purchase equipment and machinery and meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Mayasheel Ventures

Mayasheel Ventures is involved in the business of construction of roads and highways for the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and other government departments. It is also a “Class A” government contractor issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (UPPWD), which means the company is qualified to take on large-scale and complex infrastructure projects. It also takes projects on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and BOQ (Bill of Quantity) basis.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

