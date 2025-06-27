Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Safe Enterprises shares list at 9% premium on NSE SME, beat IPO GMP outlook

Safe Enterprises shares list at 9% premium on NSE SME, beat IPO GMP outlook

Safe Enterprises shares listed at ₹151 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹13 or 9.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹138 per share

Safe Enterprises IPO gmp

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Safe Enterprises IPO listing: Shares of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures made a positive D-Street debut following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 27, 2025.
 
Safe Enterprises shares listed at ₹151 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹13 or 9.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹138 per share.
 
Safe Enterprises IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at ₹144, reflecting a GMP of ₹6, or 4.35 per cent above the upper end of the issue price of ₹138, according to sources tracking the unofficial market activities.
 

Safe Enterprises IPO detail

The public offering of Safe Enterprises consisted of a fresh issue of 12.30 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The issue was available for subscription at a price band of ₹131 to ₹138 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares from June 20 till June 24. The basis of allotment of Safe Enterprises IPO shares was finalised on June 25.
 
The company has set the issue price at ₹138 per share.

Also Read

Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status

Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

Crizac to launch ₹860 cr IPO on July 2 with reduced OFS component

Last day! Globe Civil Projects IPO ends today; 26x subscription, GMP at 21%

Last day! Globe Civil Projects IPO ends today; 26x subscription, GMP at 21%

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO ends today: 55% subscription, GMP at 5%

Image

HDB Financial IPO off to a slow start; subscription lags at 21%, GMP at 9%

 
Maashitla Securities served as the registrar for the offering, while Hem Securities was the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
The company will use the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditures to set up a new manufacturing unit. A part of the funds, the company said, will be directed towards investments in the subsidiary, Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies Private Limited, to support its own capital expenditure requirements related to the installation of additional plant and machinery.
 
The company will deploy the remaining proceeds to meet working capital needs, further investments in the subsidiary, and general corporate purposes. 
 

About Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures specialises in the design, manufacturing, and installation of shop fittings and retail fixtures tailored to diverse retail segments. The company provides customized solutions for product display, placement, storage, and safety. Its product portfolio includes gondola shelving, checkout counters, display racks, and storage fixtures.
 

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal, PSU banks rally

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Hitachi Energy share price pops 2% on securing deal from Power Grid Corp

Vedanta

Vedanta shares rise 2% in trade after inking $600 mn facility agreement

ipo market listing share market

Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,940; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,07,900

Topics : Markets News IPO listing time IPO GMP NSE SME platform SME IPOs share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon