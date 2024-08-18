Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 of top 10 valued firms rises to Rs 1.40 trn; TCS, Infosys lead

Mcap of 7 of top 10 valued firms rises to Rs 1.40 trn; TCS, Infosys lead

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 67,477.33 crore to Rs 15,97,946.44 crore

infosys

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 36,746.21 crore to Rs 7,72,023.49 crore | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 1,40,863.66 crore in a holiday-shortened last week with the benchmark Sensex gaining nearly 1 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the biggest gainers in line with an optimistic trend at Dalal Street.
Last week, the BSE benchmark rose by 730.93 points or 0.91 per cent following a strong rally on Friday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 67,477.33 crore to Rs 15,97,946.44 crore.
The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 36,746.21 crore to Rs 7,72,023.49 crore.
The Mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied Rs 11,727.55 crore to Rs 8,45,123.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 10,913.96 crore to Rs 8,36,115.19 crore.
The valuation of ITC soared Rs 8,569.73 crore to Rs 6,28,399.10 crore and that of Reliance Industries by Rs 5,311.4 crore to Rs 20,00,076.41 crore.

More From This Section

Bond market

Sebi proposes to introduce liquidity window facility for bond investors

Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group

Post solid Q1, Apollo Hospitals on track for all-round growth, say analysts

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI levies penalty on BoM, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp

Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announces first debt fund since 2020 crisis

Hindustan Zinc

Commodity major Hindustan Zinc offer for sale gets bids for Rs 3,150 crore

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 117.48 crore to take its valuation to Rs 6,45,926.13 crore.
However, the Mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) slumped Rs 47,943.48 crore to Rs 6,69,058.26 crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 13,064 crore to Rs 12,43,441.53 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 10,486.42 crore to Rs 7,25,080.10 crore.
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mutual Funds

Focused MFs' asset base rises 31% to Rs 1.43 trillion in April-June qtr

Stock market

Fear-gripped equity investors lose Rs 15 trillion; Sensex, Nifty fall 2.7%

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms slump Rs 1.28 trn; TCS, Infosys lag

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Mcap of BSE-listed companies jumps to lifetime peak of Rs 462.38 trn

Stock market, BSE, NSE, Union Budget, Budget 2024

India's total market cap touches all-time high of $5.5 trn for first time

Topics : market cap market capitalisation Infosys Tata Consultancy Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon