Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mcap of BSE-listed companies jumps to lifetime peak of Rs 462.38 trn

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled higher by 285.94 points or 0.35 per cent at 81,741.34 -- its all-time closing high

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Investors' wealth climbed Rs 5,45,337.02 crore in the past four days.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to a lifetime peak of Rs 462.38 trillion on Wednesday helped by a four-day rally in benchmark indices.
The 30-share BSE Sensex settled higher by 285.94 points or 0.35 per cent at 81,741.34 -- its all-time closing high.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the last four trading sessions, the BSE benchmark jumped 408.62 points or 0.50 per cent, making investors richer by Rs 5.45 trillion.
Investors' wealth climbed Rs 5,45,337.02 crore in the past four days to reach a record high of Rs 4,62,38,008.35 crore (USD 5.52 trillion) on Wednesday.
"Sebi's crackdown on Futures & Options trade is eminently desirable and can go a long way towards making the ongoing rally healthy and less speculative.
"The irrational exuberance of the retail investors, particularly the newbies who entered market after the Covid crash, will do more harm than good to the overall market in the long run," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

More From This Section

High returns, govt support pushes AIFs to explore SME-focused IPOs

Strong capital flow from institutional investors lift markets in July

'Sebi's plan on index derivatives to reduce volumes, lower volatility'

Stock Market highlights, July 31: Sensex adds 285 pts, Nifty settles at 24951; Midcap stocks shine

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

Therefore, these regulatory measures are to be welcomed, he added.
Among the Sensex stocks, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, NTPC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.
Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were the laggards.
At the market close, the BSE smallcap gauge fell 0.14 per cent to the broader market. However, BSE MidCap gauge jumped 0.86 per cent. During the day, both the indices hit their all-time high level.
Among the indices, Utilities surged 1.57 per cent, Power by 1.46 per cent, Metal by 1.12 per cent, Healthcare by 0.91 per cent and Commodities by 0.74 per cent.
Energy, Telecommunication and Realty were the laggards.
As many as 2,051 stocks advanced, while 1,897 declined and 88 remained unchanged.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,462.36 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rohingya infiltration into India has increased manifold: Assam CM Himanta

Can states tax mining activities retrospectively? SC reserves verdict

Dairy industry to witness 13-14% revenue growth this year on strong demand

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Manika Batra's in action; Alcaraz into quarters

Budget a fine balance, takes care of all segments, says FM Sitharaman

Topics : BSE500 stocks BSE NSE BSE market cap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon