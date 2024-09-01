Business Standard
Mcap of 8 of valued firms surge Rs 1.53 trn; Airtel, Infosys top gainers

Mcap of 8 of valued firms surge Rs 1.53 trn; Airtel, Infosys top gainers

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel soared Rs 47,194.86 crore to Rs 9,04,587.12 crore

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,279.56 points or 1.57 per cent | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,53,019.32 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a record rally in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,279.56 points or 1.57 per cent.
Rallying for the ninth straight session on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.16 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,365.77. During the day, it jumped 502.42 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 82,637.03.
The market valuation of Bharti Airtel soared Rs 47,194.86 crore to Rs 9,04,587.12 crore.
Infosys added Rs 33,611.37 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,06,880.50 crore.
The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 31,784.9 crore to Rs 16,46,899.17 crore and that of ICICI Bank surged Rs 18,734.3 crore to Rs 8,66,374.41 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 13,396.42 crore to Rs 20,43,107.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 5,600.24 crore to Rs 12,44,206.43 crore.
The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) went up by Rs 2,340.25 crore to Rs 6,73,390.88 crore and that of State Bank of India advanced Rs 356.98 crore to Rs 7,27,935.97 crore.
However, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever slumped Rs 8,411.54 crore to Rs 6,52,739.95 crore and that of ITC declined by Rs 4,776.48 crore to Rs 6,27,587.76 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

